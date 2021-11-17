US World War II Veterans Recall Flying Aid to China | News, Sports, Work





BEIJING (AP) – Veterans and officials from China and the United States on Tuesday celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Flying Tigers, American pilots who flew to China in World War II, as a historic example of better relations and cooperation. The online event came on the day the leaders of the two countries held a video link summit at a time when links have fallen to a low level of several decades due to the conflict over trade, Taiwan, human rights and other issues. . “Our memory of the Flying Tigers today is to build a bridge of communication and friendship between China and the United States.” said Zheng Jianbang, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, an umbrella body for government-authorized non-communist entities. Relationships face a “Serious test” said the Chinese ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang. He noted the Flying Tigers as an example of collaboration on tackling global issues such as COVID-19 and climate change. “Our two countries must advance the friendship created by our people in battle, instead of falling into misunderstandings, miscalculations or even conflicts and confrontations.” Qin said Tuesday, a day after the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi. The Flying Tigers were sent by President Franklin Roosevelt before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, which drew the United States into the war. The Americans helped protect aircraft carrying supplies from British-ruled South Asia over the Himalayas to China. “It was some of the toughest flights in the world,” he said. said Robin Moore, a Flying Tigers veteran. “You can fly on a clear day from Assam to China by following the bright planes that crashed.” The clandestine attempt was led by retired Army officer Claire Lee Chennault, whose daughter Cynthia Chennault read during the meeting from a letter he wrote. “When all known roads are blocked, a new path must be opened. she read. Cynthia Chennault, an emeritus professor of Chinese literature at the University of Florida, expressed the hope that “Americans and Chinese will not be blocked by the failure of the past, but together they open new paths of cooperation for the well-being of the world.” The Flying Tigers were assessed with the destruction of 296 enemy aircraft. Fourteen of the American pilots crashed. A U.S. fighter pilot survived an accidental landing and hid from an elderly woman who refused to hand him over despite torture by Japanese soldiers, Zheng said. “The fascist gang cut off the old man’s 10 fingers” tha Zheng. “The old lady declined to disclose any information resolutely.” U.S. Representatives Ted Liu and Judy Chu from California praised China-US historic relations during the event. Chu, whose father served in the U.S. military during World War II, said learning Chinese-American cooperation against fascism should inspire new efforts to combat global warming. “As the Flying Tigers showed us 80 years ago, protecting the world is about responsibility together.” tha Çu. “Only when we work together can we really address the biggest challenges.” Tiger tail striker Bill Peterson, 95, spoke from Denver, Colorado, wearing his medal-winning pilot hat. “I just love the Chinese people.” he said. “If you ever need us again, we will always be there to help.” The latest news of today and more in the inbox

