Asia holds tight borders, watching over COVID-hit travel | International Trade News

Hwaseong, South Korea Asia-Pacific countries are adhering to strict border controls even though vaccination rates are at an all-time high, dampening prospects for a resurgence of the pandemic-hit travel industry in the region.

As mainland China and Hong Kong plunge deeper into isolation under a strict zero COVID policy that obliges weeks-long hotel quarantine, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia are following a middle path along which travel non-essentials remain limited. .

The cautious attitude of the regions is increasingly at odds with Europe and North America, where vaccinated travelers, including tourists, can travel freely with few restrictions, in addition to a negative COVID test result.

Asia still has a long way to go to achieve the reopening that is taking place in Europe and North America, Jayant Menon, a senior visiting associate at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, told Al Jazeera.

Part of this is explained by the need to also achieve vaccination rates, but not all. Even countries with high vaccination rates are not opening their international borders as quickly as they are easing domestic mobility restrictions. And when they do, they impose far more requirements and protocols than those that apply to internal movement.

As China becomes increasingly isolated, many Asia-Pacific countries are taking a middle path to resuming travel [File: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images]

Japan and South Korea, where vaccination rates are approaching 80 percent, have not yet announced a date for tourism resumption, despite easing restrictions on some arrivals, such as business travelers and students.

Australia, where about 70 per cent of the population is doubly vaccinated, has indicated that international tourists will not return until sometime next year.

Malaysia, where 77 per cent of the population is double, remains largely closed to international arrivals, with plans to start accepting international tourists by January.

Singapore, where more than 80 percent of the population has had two doses of the vaccine, has resumed quarantined phased travel through a vaccinated travel lane scheme, which from next month will include 21 countries.

Arrivals in much of Asia have fallen 99 percent to pre-pandemic levels since September, compared with declines of just 20 percent in Mexico and about 65 percent for Southern Europe, according to figures compiled by Capital Economics.

Prior to the pandemic, Asia-Pacific welcomed about 291 million tourists a year, adding $ 875 billion to the economy, according to the 2019 World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index.

Three-speed recovery

Joshua Ng, director of Alton Aviation Consultancy in Singapore, told Al Jazeera he did not expect international travel to recover to pre-pandemic levels by 2024 or 2025 as the region experienced a three-speed recovery between Western, Asia-Pacific countries. and China. .

Asian countries have demonstrated a cautious approach and this has been the result of several other outbreaks of viruses like SARS, H1N1, MERs that have hit Asian countries hard in the 21st century, Ng said.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic reflects lessons learned from previous outbreaks. In the initial pandemic outbreaks, Asian countries were among the first countries to close their borders and launch city blockades to control the spread of COVID-19.

As Asia-Pacific governments have avoided a rapid resumption of travel, hopes for a speedy return have been further dampened by expectations that China may remain closed to the world until the end of 2022 or beyond.

Prior to the pandemic, the world’s second-largest economy, which has doubled in efforts to eliminate COVID-19 with strict blockages, quarantines and mass testing, is estimated to have accounted for nearly a third of all tourists in the region.

While there is a lot of suppressed demand, as long as China, which accounted for about 30 percent of pre-crisis regional tourists, keeps its border closed, the recovery is likely to be difficult, said Gareth Leather, senior economist for Asia at Capital Economics, told Al Jazeera.

It goes far beyond tourism, it goes beyond business travel. There are so many reasons why people travel. They travel for education, they travel to visit family and friends, they travel for economic migration Gary Bowerman, director of Check-in Asia

Some countries in the region, including those covered by vaccines, have taken a bolder approach. India, where less than a third of the population is doubly vaccinated, reopened its borders Monday to tourists from more than 90 countries.

Thailand, which relied on tourism for one-fifth of gross domestic product (GDP) before the pandemic, reopened to tourists from more than 60 countries on November 1, following a poor response to a quarantine-free sandbox at the popular resort. of Phuket.

Gary Bowerman, director of Kuala Lumpur-based travel and tourism research firm Check-in Asia, said there was an increasing realization of collapse costs on international travel.

It goes far beyond tourism, it goes beyond business travel. There are so many reasons why people travel, Bowerman said. They travel for education, they travel to visit family and friends, they travel for economic migration. I do not think many governments fully understand this, but I think it has begun to strike.

Bowerman predicted a difficult period ahead as the industry navigated a new base as it calculated the crushed demand among people returning home and visiting friends and family.

Once that growth wears off, then tourism companies and airlines need to determine what happens next, Bowerman said. Is the business trip returning to that scale as it was before? You hear some people saying yes, you hear some people saying no. For now we just do not know.

People are trying to guess and predict what the demand for travel will be next year, but we just do not have a clue, he added. No one had the idea that basically two years would pass where people did not travel.