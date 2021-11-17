I got my first job working with the US Global Leadership Coalition | FIU News

International
Name: Nicole A. Regalado ’20, ’21
Birthplace: Miami, FL
Diploma / Master: I am currently a graduate student at MA Program in Latin American and Caribbean Studies. I have won one before BA in Public Administration and a BA in Latin American and Caribbean Studies, with a minor in Portuguese at FIU. I was also a graduate of the Global Learning Medallion.
Where are you working? I’m working on US Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) as a program assistant. The Coalition is an organization that works in the capital of our nation and across the country to strengthen America’s civilian-led tools – development and diplomacy – alongside defense. Advocating for a strong international affairs budget, the USGLC is working to make America’s international affairs programs a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy.
How did you find your job? I felt motivated to apply after seeing one of the coalition’s annual virtual events. After reviewing my application, I prepared for all three interviews and, thankfully, am here today.
What was your biggest fear of getting into your first job and how did you cope or overcome it? Fortunately, I did not feel “afraid”. I was nervous, but my executives understand a lot how difficult training can be in this new virtual environment. They foster a welcoming environment and I think I can openly express any doubts and learn.
What surprised you the most in your first job? Within my first month, USGLC president and CEO Liz Schrayer wanted to get to know me; I was able to meet with the directors of each department and introduce the entire staff to a small game for Hispanic Heritage Month. It surprised me that all USGLC staff found time to take care of new employees, even in the assistant position.
What advice do you have for those starting the job search process? Try not to be deceived that you are “supposed” to have a job according to a set deadline before or after graduation – each person has a different process and this is normal! I advise you to constantly apply with your best work and do not be discouraged!
What does a day at work look like? My day changes! I usually work from home, but I also go to the downtown DC office and the main locations for our exclusive events in person. The photo above is from one of those places – check out the spectacular view!
How does your job relate to your course? Overall, I think my course gave me the perspective, knowledge, and understanding needed to keep up with current events that are often reflected in the types of events we organize.
How was your transition from school to work?How do you balance your time? As a full-time professional, part-time graduate student, and a new DC resident (since October), I think it’s better to be flexible and let the transition take shape. I try to be consistent with what affects my day the most:
- Waking up early
- Eating balanced meals during my day (food = energy)
- Taking 30 minutes to move (preferably outside)
My day goes much better if I constantly strive to achieve these three goals.
What has been the most interesting thing in your work so far? I was able to attend USAID Samantha Power talk at Georgetown University. This work involves a lot of exposure to discussions of senior government officials and – hopefully next year – domestic trips to various events!
To learn more about the Global Learning Medallion program at FIU, visit it Web page. For support in finding opportunities in Washington DC, learn more about Talent Lab.
