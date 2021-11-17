NEW: COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations fall in Nevada, Clark County

Below is the full COVID-19 report for November 16th.

LAS VEGAS (CLASS) – Nevada reports 660 new COVID-19 cases – 430 from Clark County – in data released today.

Eleven deaths were reported nationwide, with 10 from Clark County.

Hospital registrations fell and the test positivity rate remained unchanged for both the state and the county.

The Nevada Hospital Association is seeing nationwide improvements in the number of hospital admissions, but staff remain in “ready” status. The NHA is expressing optimism as the pill is approaching approval for use in the United States. “Hopefully, these two drugs will reduce the hospital demand for COVID-19, especially the demand for the ICU.”

A look at current COVID-19 numbers:

CLARK COUNTY

New cases: 430 (total: 339,123)

Deaths: 10 (total: 6,096)

Test positivity rate: 6.9% (unchanged from the previous day)

Hospitalized: 562 (7 less than the day before)

NEVADA

New cases: 660 (total: 450,846)

Deaths: 11 (total: 7,883)

Test positivity rate: 7.6% (unchanged from the previous day)

Hospitalized: 706 (19 less than the day before)

The state is following the instructions of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the mask rule. The mandate will remain in force in each county until the following conditions are met:

COVID-19 test positivity rate should be below 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 inhabitants over 7 days) should be below 50 for two full weeks. An estimate of over 100 cases per 100,000 individuals or higher is considered a “high” transmission risk, while 50-99.99 per 100,000 is considered “substantial” by the CDC. The county should reach “moderate” for two full weeks.

The test positivity in Clark County is at 6.9%, unchanged from the day before. The current case rate for Clark County is high at 117.9.

The Nevada test positivity rate is at 7.6%, unchanged from the day before. It fell below 5.0%, the World Health Organization target, on May 17 and climbed above it on June 28.

Of the 11 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 10 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,096 of the 7,883 deaths. The 14-day permanent average is 7 deaths per day.

Since November 11th, Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 195 new deaths (+5), 607 hospitalizations (+20) and 12,125 progressive cases (+430). (The increases are comparable to the numbers reported on November 4.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,456,923 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Nevada, an increase of 9,414 from the previous day’s report. The number of tests reported has increased as more employers require employees to be vaccinated or pass weekly tests.

* NOTE: Daily laboratory data from DHHS and SNHD reports are updated every morning for days ago.

CLEAR CONDITION NV

The test positivity rate in Clark County has dropped below 8%, which removes the county from the state watch list for high transmission risk. If the county can maintain levels of test positivity and testing, state restrictions – including mask requirements – can be eased. A special measure of the county case rate – currently “high” at 117.9 cases (per 100,000 population over the past seven days) – should fall below 50 for two weeks in a row before the mask mandate ends.

In today’s report, 12 of Nevada counties are still listed for high broadcast.

The Clark count rate (458 per 100,000 over the last 30 days) is listed in the data reported today. Test positivity rates (6.9%) and testing (319 tests per day per 100,000) are within acceptable state limits.

VACCINATION UPDATE

State Department of Health reports3,491,811 dosesof COVID-19 vaccine are administered in Nevada,since 16 November.

As of today, 57.06% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated and 66.57% of the eligible population has started vaccination. Clark County reports that 56.36% of its eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

A NEVADA HOSPITALIZATION ENTERPRISE

NOTE: The state is not updating hospitalization data weekends or vacation.

By statesDepartment of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the number of hospitalized patients in Nevada was DOWN (-19) from last report.

The current number of patients is 706 confirmed / suspected cases. Hospitals reported that 157 of those patients were in intensive care units and 104 were in ventilators.To give a perspective, the state set a high record for hospitalized patients on December 13 with 2025 cases.

Recent Report from the Nevada Hospital Association notices a decrease in COVID-19 patients within rural ICUs, allowing a change in status from “warning” to “viewer”. While the summer increase in cases of the Delta variant was nationwide, it particularly hit rural counties.

Hospitals across the country continue to be in a state of “readiness” for staff.

According to the NHA, hospital admissions have increased in Clark and Douglas counties and decreased in Elko and Humboldt counties.

The NHA also expresses some optimism for new treatments that will soon be available in the fight against COVID-19:

New treatments predicted: Some new COVID-19 therapies are expected to be available within Nevada in the coming days and weeks. The first will be oral therapy by Merck. This medicine is already being used in the UK to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults with comorbidities. The second treatment is Pfizer Paxlovid, an oral antiviral drug. Both drugs are expected to be available with limited allocations to states until production can be increased. Both drugs will be dispensed according to the rules of Emergency Use Authorization (EAU). “Hopefully, these two drugs will reduce the hospital demand for COVID-19, especially the demand for the ICU.”

CASES OF RECURRENCE IN SOUTHERN NEVAD

The number of people being cured of the virus in Southern Nevada continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 322,284 recovered cases; this is 95.2% of all cases reported in the county, according to The latest SNHD report.

The health circle offers a daily map with the number of positive tests in each ZIP code in Clark County.

RELIEF MEASURES IN NEVADA

Nevada reopened to 100% capacity on June 1, and guidelines for social distancing were lifted, helping the state return to times mostly before the pandemic, with a few exceptions.

The CDC changed course on July 27, saying fully vaccinated Americans in areas with significant and high transmission must wear masks indoors when in public as COVID-19 cases increase. Most Nevada fall into these two risk categories.

Nevada said it would approve the CDC guidelines with the new mask guide that went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 30. This bypasses the Clark County employee mask mandate, which went into effect in mid-July.

On August 16, Governor Sisolak signed a new directive allowing fully vaccinated participants in large rallies to remove their masks, but only if the country decides to require everyone present to provide vaccination proof. Those who have only one vaccine and are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to participate, as will children under 12, but both will need to wear masks.

Masks must still be worn when required by federal, state, local, local, tribal, or territorial laws, regulations, and regulations, including local businesses and workplace guidelines.

State approval for vaccinating children ages 5-11 was given on Nov. 3, with plans from the Southern Nevada Health District to begin vaccinations on Nov. 10. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for children at this time.

