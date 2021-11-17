Israeli court bans return to Italy of boy surviving cable car accident | Israel





The Israeli Supreme Court has ordered a ban on the return of a six-year-old boy who survived a cable car accident in Italy to his relatives there, until he decides whether to hear an appeal from family members in Israel. Eitan Birans’s parents and sister were among 14 people killed in May when a cable car crashed on a mountain slope in northern Italy. His maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy are embroiled in a fierce battle for custody over him. Ronen Dlayahu, the lawyer representing Eitans’s mother’s grandfather, confirmed the court ruling issued late Wednesday. The court is expected to decide next week whether to hear the appeal and ordered a ban on Biran’s return to Italy. Last month, an Israeli court ordered the boy to return to his relatives in Italy, where he lived with his parents before the accident, saying this was his normal place of residence. She also ordered his grandfather, Shmuel Peleg, who had brought him to Israel against the wishes of his family members in Italy, to pay about $ 20,000 in attorneys’ fees and fees. Subsequently, an appellate court upheld that decision. Aya Biran, an aunt from Eitan Biran’s father, arrives at the Tel Aviv justice court last month. Photo: Jack Guez / AFP / Getty Images Relatives from Eitans father say he was taken without their knowledge and they had filed a legal complaint in Italy seeking his return. Earlier this month an Italian judge issued an international arrest warrant for Peleg. Peleg has defended his decision to take Eitan to Israel, saying it was in the best interest of his grandchildren. He took her from Italy to Switzerland without the knowledge of other relatives before flying her to Israel on a private plane. After his release from a Turin hospital after weeks of treatment, Italian juvenile court officials ruled that Eitan would live with an aunt by his father, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

