UK Defense Minister to visit Poland amid border dispute with Belarus | Ben Wallace

Britain’s defense minister will visit Poland on Thursday in hopes of determining how UK troops can help strengthen the country’s border with Belarus at a time when thousands of migrants are trying to cross into the EU.

The mission comes two days after Ben Wallace visited Ukraine, where the two countries concluded an arms deal, and underscores the UK’s post-Brexit readiness to reach defense agreements with countries near Russia’s borders.

A study team of about 10 UK soldiers, invited from Warsaw last week, are competing to complete an assessment ahead of the summit between Wallace and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Baszczak.

Poland is expected to look for a contingent of British engineers to help reinforce the border fence, which has been repeatedly broken by people, mostly from the Middle East, desperate to start new lives in the west.

Poland, embroiled in a constitutional dispute with the EU, has refused to allow the EU border agency Frontex to help, declaring a state of emergency at the border and denying access to media and humanitarian agencies.

Aid agencies have criticized the UK’s approach to the crisis. Vickie Hawkins, executive director of the charity MSF in the UK, said their teams had seen vulnerable people suffering from hypothermia trapped in the cold.

Instead of focusing on potentially harmful physical means of prevention, the UK government needs to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of these women, men and children, the aid agency director added.

But the UK is unrepentant, arguing it should show support for a crisis Poland has said was produced by Russia and Belarus, to create problems on its eastern border and take leverage as Minsk seeks relief from sanctions. set by the EU after the end. years contested the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko.

Wallaces’s visit to Ukraine came amid growing alarm over a large gathering of about 100,000 Russian troops near the land borders between the two countries, according to military analysts.

Satellite imagery released by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies noted a 17% increase in the number of military facilities used to store and deploy troops outside the Russian city of Yelnya in northern Ukraine and east of Belarus.

It is the second time this year that there has been a similar rally, and while few believe it is likely to lead another invasion as happened in 2014 when Crimea was invaded, the crisis is seen as a test of determination for the west.

Maryna Vorotnyuk, a researcher at thinktank Russia, said: Just because nothing happened last time should not reduce our concern this time. The question now is whether Russia wants the level of escalation to remain so high.

During his visit, the British Minister of Defense issued a joint statement with his counterpart, Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov, in which the United Kingdom pledged to support Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity against Moscow.

Our governments have no desire to oppose, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation. We are concerned about Russia’s strengthening and military activity around Ukraine’s borders, the two added.

But more importantly, the UK confirmed it would offer $ 1.7 billion in loans so that Kiev could increase its naval capability in the Black Sea, where Russia is dominant and periodically tries to impose an economic blockade against its neighbor.

Ukraine will use the loan to buy two minesweepers from British supplier Babcock, to build a frigate and eight missile ships together. The British company will also provide ongoing technical support, in an agreement that has been patiently negotiated over many months.

While the US remains the largest military supplier, London is recognized by Kiev as an essential source of support. Focusing on maritime cooperation, Vorotnyuk said the UK had found a place where it could be a major supplier and generate revenue at home.

At the same time, Britain has shown its partner that it is willing to engage in high-profile support demonstrations, although their long-term military utility is limited.

Last summer, shortly after a previous round of discussions in Odessa on the maritime agreement, the Royal Navy HMS Defender sailed briefly through the territorial waters of Crimea, where it was under the shadow of the Russian Navy.