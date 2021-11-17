International
UK Defense Minister to visit Poland amid border dispute with Belarus | Ben Wallace
Britain’s defense minister will visit Poland on Thursday in hopes of determining how UK troops can help strengthen the country’s border with Belarus at a time when thousands of migrants are trying to cross into the EU.
The mission comes two days after Ben Wallace visited Ukraine, where the two countries concluded an arms deal, and underscores the UK’s post-Brexit readiness to reach defense agreements with countries near Russia’s borders.
A study team of about 10 UK soldiers, invited from Warsaw last week, are competing to complete an assessment ahead of the summit between Wallace and his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Baszczak.
Poland is expected to look for a contingent of British engineers to help reinforce the border fence, which has been repeatedly broken by people, mostly from the Middle East, desperate to start new lives in the west.
Poland, embroiled in a constitutional dispute with the EU, has refused to allow the EU border agency Frontex to help, declaring a state of emergency at the border and denying access to media and humanitarian agencies.
Aid agencies have criticized the UK’s approach to the crisis. Vickie Hawkins, executive director of the charity MSF in the UK, said their teams had seen vulnerable people suffering from hypothermia trapped in the cold.
Instead of focusing on potentially harmful physical means of prevention, the UK government needs to respond to the urgent humanitarian needs of these women, men and children, the aid agency director added.
But the UK is unrepentant, arguing it should show support for a crisis Poland has said was produced by Russia and Belarus, to create problems on its eastern border and take leverage as Minsk seeks relief from sanctions. set by the EU after the end. years contested the re-election of Alexander Lukashenko.
Wallaces’s visit to Ukraine came amid growing alarm over a large gathering of about 100,000 Russian troops near the land borders between the two countries, according to military analysts.
Satellite imagery released by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies noted a 17% increase in the number of military facilities used to store and deploy troops outside the Russian city of Yelnya in northern Ukraine and east of Belarus.
It is the second time this year that there has been a similar rally, and while few believe it is likely to lead another invasion as happened in 2014 when Crimea was invaded, the crisis is seen as a test of determination for the west.
Maryna Vorotnyuk, a researcher at thinktank Russia, said: Just because nothing happened last time should not reduce our concern this time. The question now is whether Russia wants the level of escalation to remain so high.
During his visit, the British Minister of Defense issued a joint statement with his counterpart, Oleksii Yuriyovych Reznikov, in which the United Kingdom pledged to support Ukraine’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity against Moscow.
Our governments have no desire to oppose, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation. We are concerned about Russia’s strengthening and military activity around Ukraine’s borders, the two added.
But more importantly, the UK confirmed it would offer $ 1.7 billion in loans so that Kiev could increase its naval capability in the Black Sea, where Russia is dominant and periodically tries to impose an economic blockade against its neighbor.
Ukraine will use the loan to buy two minesweepers from British supplier Babcock, to build a frigate and eight missile ships together. The British company will also provide ongoing technical support, in an agreement that has been patiently negotiated over many months.
While the US remains the largest military supplier, London is recognized by Kiev as an essential source of support. Focusing on maritime cooperation, Vorotnyuk said the UK had found a place where it could be a major supplier and generate revenue at home.
At the same time, Britain has shown its partner that it is willing to engage in high-profile support demonstrations, although their long-term military utility is limited.
Last summer, shortly after a previous round of discussions in Odessa on the maritime agreement, the Royal Navy HMS Defender sailed briefly through the territorial waters of Crimea, where it was under the shadow of the Russian Navy.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/nov/17/uk-defence-minister-to-visit-poland-amid-border-dispute-with-belarus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]