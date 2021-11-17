International
Ahead of the protests, Cuba revokes the credentials of foreign media
Ahead of protests planned in Cuba this week, the Havana government revoked the media accreditation of five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE.
The move was quickly condemned by the international community and media analysts, who saw the withdrawal as a sign that Havana had turned its attention to the international press.
Cuban authorities told the three editors, the cameraman and the photographer on Saturday that they would lose their press credentials, but gave no reason.
Four later their accreditation was restored, but EFE President Gabriela Caas said the measure was “insufficient”.
The move came ahead of last Monday’s Civic March for Change, a protest by dissident groups calling for greater rights. The government in Havana had demanded to stop holding the march.
With seven journalists hired to cover the Caribbean island, EFE was the largest foreign media organization. But now that number has dwindled.
Last month, an EFE editor was stripped of his media accreditation. Meanwhile, the media has been waiting since July for her new chief of staff, Juan Palop, to be given credentials. Currently working in Berlin.
The agency, which is run by the Spanish state but is independent of the government in Madrid, has demanded that credentials be restored to all its journalists.
Cuban authorities said this week that Palops credentials would be issued
EFEs Caas believes the communist government targeted the agency because it was the largest foreign media organization in Cuba.
At normal times we are the largest independent foreign media on the island and have a strong presence in Latin America and the Spanish-speaking world. “That’s why we think the Cubans have targeted us at the moment, but they have not given us any reason,” she told VOA.
But we are not influenced by foreign powers. We do not generate news; we just tell the news.
With a global staff of 700, EFE operates independently of the Cuban government and any other authority to report worldwide, Caas said.
Its reporters in Havana always seek both sides of the story, but the government sometimes does not respond to requests for comment, she added.
EFE rejected a request from VOA to speak to its reporters in Cuba.
Media restrictions
The Spanish government, the European Union and journalism organizations criticized Havana for restricting foreign media.
At a conference in Brussels on Monday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares said, I said it [the Cuban authorities] that the withdrawal of accreditation of EFE journalists is unacceptable. I had talks with the acting head of the Cuban embassy in Madrid.
Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy representative, described the move as one more step in stopping the flow of open and true news from [Cuba].
VOA contacted the Cuban Embassy in Madrid for comment, but received no response.
The Cuban government’s International Press Center, which oversees accreditation for foreign media, did not respond to VOA’s requests for comment.
Edith Rodriguez Cachera, deputy head of Reporters Without Borders’ media watchdog in Madrid, said that after a crackdown on independent media during protests in July, Cuba had turned its attention to the international press.
The Cuban dictatorship takes another turn in persecuting the press, trying to deactivate the delegation of a foreign press agency. Government of [Cuban] President Miguel Daz-Canel does not want witnesses to the change movement emerging in Cuba, she told the conference.
Dissatisfied with the silence of the entire independent local press with imprisonment and exile, he now wants to do so with the foreign press.
Coverage blocked
Cuban journalists reported Monday that police and government supporters had surrounded their homes to stop them from covering the planned protest.
Camila Acosta, a Cuban journalist who works for the Spanish newspaper ABC and the Cubanet news site, has been under house arrest for four months after her arrest during the July protests.
Many journalists have not been able to leave their homes to do their job. They are trying to intimidate us, but fear will be the catalyst for the social explosion. We can not give up before their repression. We need to move on, she told VOA from her home in Havana.
The security forces are trying to force us to give up our freedom of expression. They are trying to make many independent journalists unable to do their job by putting them under house arrest.
Acosta said security services tried to force her to quit her job as a journalist.
Thanks to my family, I can live and continue to do my job. I will never give up, she added.
Normando Hernandez Gonzlez, of the Cuban Institute for Freedom of Expression and the Press, told VOA that a large number of freelance journalists on the island were unable to do their jobs because they were under effective house arrest. The Miami-based organization supports the opposition media in Cuba.
“We have heard that there is a large police presence outside the homes of journalists and there are many military vehicles on the streets,” he said.
It is another shameful expression of the totalitarian regime in Cuba, which seeks to silence anyone who opposes the regime or who wants to report what is really happening.
He said another demonstration is scheduled for November 27th.
They think they still owe something to the people and want to make another protest against the repression that has existed in the last 60 years, Hernandez said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday condemned intimidation tactics by the Cuban government ahead of the planned march.
Bruno Rodriguez, the Cuban foreign minister, responded on Twitter, saying the US should stay out of Cuban affairs.
In a televised statement Monday, Rodriguez said the Cuban people had avoided the protests, despite US officials pushing Cubans to do something they do not want to do.
It can be seen on our streets that none of this has happened, Rodriguez said.
Some information about this story has come from Reuters.
