Robert MacPherson (19372021) – International Artforum





Australian conceptual artist Robert MacPherson, whose multifaceted practice consistently yielded iconic works challenging easy description, died in Brisbane, Queensland, on November 12 at the age of eighty-four after a brief illness. The news was confirmed by curator Ingrid Periz. Over a career spanning forty years, MacPherson used ordinary materials and everyday images to create a variety of works that evoked labels from minimalist to Fluxus, but almost always cunningly placing the contemporary and cosmopolitan at the service of the forgotten and the provincial. “MacPherson’s art is molded by a humor we might eventually want to call ‘Australian’,” Rex Butler wrote in a 2015 issue of Artforum. “Self-despised, egalitarian, born of a sense of distance from established cultural centers and a sense that man will never belong.” Born in Brisbane on Valentine’s Day in 1937, MacPherson began experimenting with expressionist painting as a teenager. He left school to work in a cannery, then went on to become a collector at a cattle station. Then, in 1961, at the age of twenty-four, he enrolled in art school. After just one week of this endeavor, MacPherson pursued a career as an antique merchant, all the while reading about the international art scene at his local library. Having long since abandoned expressionism in favor of a more analytical approach, he took up his first solo show in 1973, featuring a group of gloomy black-and-white paintings. Constantly building fame on foot, he was invited in 1979 to attend the Third Sydney Biennale, but his growing success did not prevent him from retaining his daily work as an antique merchant; he also held a concert he had taken on as a supervisor as a cleaning company. Seeing paintings as objects rather than windows in other worlds and thus avoiding the theme of the popular landscape in his homeland, MacPherson instead took as his subjects a range of daily, including dry cleaning bills , food tickets and student doodles. Examples of his work are the Duchamp-esque Three paintings, 1981, which consists of three panels mounted on one wall; the series “Frog Poems”, 1982–, which combines various prosaic objects with Latin names of different species of frogs; AND I see an ink box as an unpainted painting, consisting of a chair, a pile of photocopiers and a four-liter ink can. MacPherson exhibits extensively in Australia, with solo performances at the Art Gallery in Queensland | Brisbane Modern Art Gallery and Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney, among others. A frequent participant in the Sydney Biennale, he also exhibited internationally, participating in the Sharjah Biennale and the Culturgest Art Contemporary, Lisbon. He engaged in a long exchange with his fellow Australian artist Peter Tyndall, with the duo constantly sending each other art by mail. In 2014, Tyndall donated items he received from MacPherson – numbering about 13,000 – to the Queensland Gallery Art Research Library. MacPherson’s art is held in the collections of numerous local, regional and state institutions in Australia, including the New South Wales Art Gallery, Sydney; South Australian Art Gallery, Adelaide; Fremantle Arts Center, Fremantle; Australian National Gallery, Canberra; and the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne. ALL IMAGES

