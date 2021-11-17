



In a Facebook post Wednesday, the opposition leader and playwright thanked his family and friends, as well as those who made his trip to Spain possible.

“We arrived in Spain, alive, healthy and with our ideas intact. We have to thank many people who made this trip possible,” Garcia Aguilera said in his first public comment since leaving Cuba.

“I have been without communication for several days and I need to update the situation of other members of the Archipelago,” he added, referring to his opposition group.

Organizers i protests who were stopped by Cuban police had not been seen since a crowd of pro-government supporters surrounded his home on Sunday, a spokesman for the Archipelago group said on Tuesday.

Magdiel Jorge Castro told CNN that the last time activists spoke to Garca Aguilera was on Sunday at 18:00 local time. A member of the group went to his home on Tuesday to try to find him, but after knocking for more than an hour on his door, no one opened and did not respond, he added. Garcia Aguilera faced arrest and possible trial in Cuba for his role in organizing protests – aimed at calling for greater political freedom – which were planned for Monday but never took place. Cuban police arrested at least 11 people, while government agents and supporters had “surrounded” 50 others inside their homes to prevent the demonstration, Havana-based independent human rights organization Cubalex told CNN. Cuban activists also said they were trapped inside their homes on Sunday and Monday. Protests are allowed under Cuba’s constitution – but in practice, police routinely arrest anyone suspected of anti-government activity, and protesters face long prison sentences. The government had vowed not to allow the demonstrations, claiming they were a pretext for inciting trouble on the communist-run island and that they had been secretly organized by Cuban expatriates and the US government. There were strong police throughout Cuba on Monday morning as authorities prepared to confront potential protesters. Ultimately, the roads remained calm, however – evidence of the creepy effects of government warnings.

