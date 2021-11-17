International
BC declares state of emergency amid record floods
The UN government has declared a state of emergency over floods across the province.
The declaration gives the province various powers from banning collection to restricting travel in and out of flood zones.
“The order will maintain basic access to supplies throughout the province. “We will introduce transit restrictions to ensure that services go to the communities that need them,” said UN Prime Minister John Horgan.
“Please do not collect items.”
By law, the state of emergency gives the government broad powers over resources, travel, and food chain protection.
The province has already had provincial emergencies this year linked to COVID-19 and summer fires.
The emergency act gives the province the opportunity to appropriate or use any land or personal property deemed necessary to prevent, respond to or mitigate the effects of an emergency or disaster.
Floods before Christ: Fire and water threaten Sumas Prairie in Abbotsford
It also provides the opportunity to authorize or require any person to provide assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide, meaning that the government may terminate contracts to provide the workers needed.
With highways expected to reopen at minimum capacity, the act of urgency gives the province the power to control or stop travel to or from any area of British Columbia.
To cope with the ongoing accumulation in some areas, the state of emergency would give the province the opportunity to restore essential facilities and allow the distribution of essential supplies.
The province will also be able to procure, regulate prices or ration food, clothing, fuel, equipment, medical equipment or other essential supplies and use any property, service, source or equipment within any part of the province.
BC Floods: Trudeau says the federal government will help with the cleanup and reconstruction
If there are ongoing evacuations, the province will be able to trigger the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock, livestock and personal property from any area of British Columbia that is or may be affected by an emergency or disaster.
The province will then take measures for the proper care and protection of those persons, livestock, animals and personal property. The order will authorize entry to any building or land, without an order, by any person during the implementation of an emergency plan.
Read more:
The leaders of the First Nations call on BC to declare a state of indefinite state of emergency
The federal government has provided the necessary resources from British Columbia to deal with the ongoing situation.
On Tuesday night, they formally sought federal assistance in the Sumas prerien and to support the flood situation in general.
Trudeau says he is extremely concerned about the flood situation in BC
This includes ground and air support to the Canadian Armed Forces. Ottawa has agreed to offer support.
“I want people to know, first of all, that the federal government has been engaged with the local authorities, with the province, I spoke with the prime minister, I spoke with a number of mayors last night to talk about how people are going in this extremely difficult situation. “bad,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
“We are also working with them to save people, to send resources like our forces to support our people in this situation. But also we will be there for cleaning and rebuilding after and after these extreme weather events. “It will be really important for Canadians to continue to do what we do, which is close to each other in this difficult situation.”
