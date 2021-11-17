International
At least 15 people were killed in protests against the coup in Sudan, doctors say
KHARTUM, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Security forces shot dead at least 15 people and injured dozens as thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Wednesday on the deadliest day in a month of demonstrations against military rule, doctors said.
The protesters, marching against an October 25 coup throughout the capital Khartoum and in the cities of Bahri and Omdurman, demanded a full surrender to civilian authorities and that the leaders of the October 25 coup be brought to justice.
Security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to prevent rallies in all three cities, and mobile phone communications were disrupted, witnesses said. State television said there were injuries between protesters and police.
“Coup forces used live ammunition in various areas of the capital and there are dozens of gunshot wounds, some of them in serious condition,” said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, a group affiliated with the protest movement. The deaths were concentrated in Bahri, they said.
In response, protesters erected extensive barricades, clearing roads of traffic, a Reuters witness said.
“People are just terrified now,” said one Omdurman protester.
Earlier, on a main road in Khartoum, protesters burned tires and chanted: “People are stronger and retreat is impossible.”
Others held up pictures of people killed in previous protests and of Abdalla Hamdok, the civilian prime minister who was placed under house arrest during the coup, with the slogan: “Legitimacy comes from the street, not from cannons.”
Images of protests in cities including Port Sudan, Kassala, Dongola, Wad Madani and Geneina were posted on social media.
Security forces were heavily deployed on major roads and intersections, and bridges across the Nile River were closed, witnesses said.
There was no immediate comment from security forces and a police representative could not be contacted for comment. The military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has said that peaceful protests are allowed and that the army does not kill protesters.
ARRESTS
The coup ended a transitional partnership between the military and a civilian coalition that helped oust autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. read more
Despite pressure from Western nations, which have suspended economic aid, mediation efforts have stalled, with Burhani moving to cement control with the help of Bashir-era veterans. Read more
Speaking in Kenya, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said “We support the (Sudanese people) call to restore Sudan’s democratic transition”, saying the country had been on a path to stability and that he was “intensively engaged”. in this matter.
Protesters and a Reuters witness said they saw security forces pursuing protesters in neighborhoods and homes to make arrests.
“We have never had violence in Bahri like today, even under the old regime,” said one demonstrator, who said the air was thick with tear gas and security forces used live ammunition on Wednesday evening. .
“Coup forces are practicing excessive repression and are surrounding revolutionary marches in some areas,” said the Sudanese Association of Professionals, which has helped promote the protests.
“This was preceded by the deliberate interruption of voice and internet communication services.”
Mobile internet services in Sudan have been suspended since October 25, complicating a campaign of anti-military rallies, strikes and civil disobedience.
The doctors ‘committee and other unions said in a statement that security forces had tried to raid a hospital in Omdurman and were surrounding another, releasing tear gas and blocking patients’ access. The same thing was witnessed in hospitals in Bahri, a demonstrator said.
Wednesday’s deaths brought the committee’s death toll from the coup to 39 people.
“Military commanders will be held accountable for these abuses,” UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Association and Peace Assembly Clement Voule said in a Twitter post.
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, El Tayeb Siddig, Nafisa Eltahir and Omar Fahmy; Written by Aidan Lewis, edited by Giles Elgood and Alistair Bell
