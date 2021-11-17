International
Denis Irwin gives advice to Manchester United after the positive international break
The international holiday came at a perfect moment for Manchester United amidst their recent difficulties.
This is the verdict of the great United, who thinks that the time away from the club would have made the world international stars of the Red Devils good.
The pressure is mounting on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a series of just one win in the last six games of the United League.
As such, United are nine points behind league leaders Chelsea and are already five points behind the top four.
A number of players have been criticized for their club-level appearances in recent weeks – most notably Harry Maguire, who has scored two goals in two games over the past week for England.
Maguire was one of a number of players who have spent the last week or so with their international teams and Irwin hopes the break would have brought them the good world.
“The international holiday has been good for us,” Irwin said United official site.
“The boys have been able to get away and get away from it all, enjoy what they do, play for their international teams and it was great to see United players like Harry Maguire scoring for their own countries as well. “England qualified easily and I have a range of talent at the moment, I have to say, and Harry who scored some goals does not hurt at all.”
United travel to Watford on Saturday ahead of two tough off-road trips to Villarreal and Chelsea in the Champions League and Premier League respectively.
The Red Devils need to get back on the road to victory if they want to save their season and Irwin insists they need to start on the front foot if they want to ease some of the pressure on Solskjaer.
“We have to go back and start with the front foot on Saturday against Watford,” Irwin added.
“We have three games abroad in a week or so and that could be good for us, who are far away because our form at home has not been good lately. Those are three big games. At Watford, start on the front leg.and return to victory.Villarreal will not be easy [in the Champions League] but, hopefully, we can get a point there.
“And, of course, Chelsea away. It’s a big week for us and we have to make sure we come back, stay together and really try to keep going again. We have stuttered, no doubt about it, and it has been a month We had a good result at Spurs, but five or six league games before that have been tough.
“We have to come back. We are under pressure, as you would expect at Manchester United, as we have dropped from the top four and now there is a distance between us and the top two or three. We need to start on the winning track. “Soon enough, we can get back there.”
