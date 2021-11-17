International Center Seeks Shelter for Afghan Refugees | tidings

International
As Afghan refugees continue to arrive in Bowling Green offering potential relief to employers looking for workers amid a shortage of manpower, the International Center is facing a major hurdle: housing.
We have a big problem with housing, said Albert Mbanfu, who heads the local refugee resettlement agency as its executive director.
Mbanfu spoke Wednesday with members of the Community Partnership for Refugee and Immigrant Families, a cross-sectional community initiative to support the self-sufficiency of these individuals.
Tell anyone we are willing to rent, Mbanfu said, asking group members to help spread the word.
A major drawback is that refugees usually do not have credit points, which tenants use to determine if tenants are trustworthy.
Mbanfu said the International Center could support refugee tenants and ensure rent is covered throughout the lease term. He urged tenants to contact him at the Bowling Green agency office by calling 270-781-8336.
Mbanfu said the issue could have consequences for local employers. If he persists, he may have to start looking for rental property outside Bowling Green and Warren County, which means local employers will be deprived of workers during labor shortages.
Many Afghan refugees arriving here have already been approved to work, seeking only new social security cards, which the federal government is accelerating, Mbanfu said.
Adults have also received at least one coronavirus vaccine and other immunizations, Mbanfu said.
Newcomers from Afghanistan will have very little time before going to work, Mbanfu said.
The agency is also ready to collect any gently used furniture the community wants to donate, Mbanfu said. All that is required is to call the center to arrange a reception.
In related news, a media campaign aimed at encouraging Bowling Greens’s new workforce to apply for local vacancies has just completed its initial launch, though its organizer predicts the campaign will continue.
Leyda Becker, the city’s international community liaison, updated the Community Partnership for Refugee and Immigrant Families on the progress of the campaign on Wednesday.
A New Americans in Warren County report said that while young Americans accounted for 9.3% of the total county population, 25.9% of newly employed Americans living in Warren County traveled outside the county for work in 2016, compared with 14.7% of US-born employees. residents.
We had a tremendous commitment, Becker told the Daily News, describing the success of the media campaign, which used social media and videos to raise awareness of local employment opportunities.
The next step is to get to know those who engaged in the online campaign with local employers, Becker said.
The campaign will be ongoing. We will continue to push it, Becker said.
