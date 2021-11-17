RSU Celebrates International Students | tidings

The United States expects the largest number of international students in the world. As a regionally selected university, Rogers State University cultivates a vibrant campus culture, quality education, unique curriculum and ample opportunities for these students to embrace RSU as their second home.

Adapting to a new country, experiencing a new culture and understanding a new language can be daunting for international students, but they are an integral part of making RSU a special place to learn, lived and grew as an individual.

RSU helped me get out of my comfort zone. Flying from Korea was not easy, but RSU’s loved ones made it easy for me, said Eunji Yoon, a young doctor / molecular biologist from South Korea.

November 17 celebrates International Student Day, recognizing diversity in colleges and universities around the globe. RSU has more than 66 international students, half of whom are athletes. Concerned hearts fade as this group of students settle in, adapt to their new culture, and find their own community of friends, creating long-term connections that no boundaries can separate.

Being an international student at RSU has been a blessed adventure. I experienced glorious days in America. The student community at RSU is simply phenomenal. Athletic and academic programs are extensive and the recruitment process is very professional. It’s a great place for anyone with ambitions, said Yan Mendez-Monjardim, a studio art junior from Portugal.

Claremores small town life offers RSU international students a strong sense of community and on the other hand, international students broaden the horizons of American students who have never left the country.

International students bring unique perspectives to the university that improve the education of all students, said RSU President Dr. Larry Rice. Students from around the world contribute to America’s scientific and technical research and bring international perspectives to U.S. classrooms.

New graduate Ifunanya Nwokolo (21) left Nigeria to study nursing and psychology. As a young girl, she watched Nigerian nurses care for her aunt’s sick. They taught him to take vital signs, wash it, empty it, and clean the catheter. The testimony of the nurses’ compassionate care attracted him to love this profession even more.

I look forward to becoming a nurse to give back to humanity, my country and society at large. It is important for us to encourage each other not to give up on our dreams, Nwokolo said.

In class, Nwokolo professors say her desire to learn, grow and achieve is a testament to the courage and love she shares with others.

Ifunanya’s work ethic is unparalleled. She is very goal-oriented, with her goal not only to improve herself, but also the lives of those around her, said Dr. Sonya Munsell, Assistant Professor of Psychology and Sociology.

In February, RSU will celebrate its international student population with a flag ceremony. More than 50 students from 27 countries will be represented. Students will dress in their country’s traditional attire as they are honored and thanked for their commitment to education in a country so far from home.

Together, we can support our international students by recognizing their cultures, celebrating their successes, and helping the transition to RSU be inviting and supportive, said Kaitlin Tyrell, International Student Coordinator.

RSU offers relevant degree programs that meet the needs of the workforce in Northeast Oklahoma. Through curricular and co-curricular offerings, RSU promotes and embraces cultural diversity and global awareness.

RSU has given me so many extraordinary opportunities and experiences, and I am forever grateful. A home away from home, RSU has provided me with relationships that will last a lifetime, said Maria Mota, a second student from Brazil.

For more information about RSU internal student programs, visit www.rsu.edu/international.