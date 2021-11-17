Flood before Christ: Declared state of emergency, ongoing recovery

BARRIE – The Prime Minister of British Columbia, John Horgan, has declared a state of emergency due to floods that have displaced people from their homes and disrupted transportation routes.

During the announcement on Wednesday, the prime minister also asked the residents not to accumulate food items as the shelves are already bare.

Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth asked the public not to travel unless essential as efforts are being made to restore infrastructure and highways.

Horgan said more casualties are expected due to landslides and floods. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said “thousands of animals have disappeared“As a result of the floods.

DAM BUILT IN ABBOTSFORD BUT STILL CRITICAL SITUATION

On Tuesday, officials in the town of Abbotsford issued an urgent plea for anyone in Prairie Sumas to be evacuated immediately after floodwaters threatened Barrowtown Pump Station.

Officials said conditions in the Sumas Prairie area have escalated and pose a significant risk to life due to the imminent failure of the pumping station.

The notice said that if the pump fails, all the water inside the Prairie Sumas will not be able to be pumped and water from the Fraser River will start to enter.

This event is predicted to be catastrophic, the order says.

Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said 184 people were evacuated from the area overnight, adding that these efforts are ongoing.

He said air assessments of the area are also underway.

Brown added that the Barrowtown Pump Station is currently operating at full capacity, adding that it is capable of pumping half a million gallons of water with all four pumps operating at full tilt.

However, Brown said an increase in water from the Nooksak River floods in Washington state is putting extra pressure on the pump.

He said the pump was never intended or designed to take water from another location.

According to Brown, while the situation remains critical, crews and volunteers were able to build the dam overnight to protect the pumping station and buy us some time.

The weather is also helping, Brown said, noting that no further rainfall is currently forecast for the area.

The Fraser River has dropped two meters in the last 24 hours, he said. It has to drop another meter before we open the flood gates in Barrowtown, which will allow seven times more volume than those four full-tilt pumps.

He said that if this happens within the next 24 hours, they will be able to relieve the pressure at the Barrowtown Pump Station.

“I think at the moment I feel much better today than last night,” Brown said.

MILITARY STAFF TO BE REMOVED

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday morning, Canadian Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) air support staff will be deployed to assist BC.

In response to extreme flooding in the south of BC, we have adopted the deployment of @CanadianForces air support personnel to assist in evacuation efforts, to support supply chain routes, and to protect residents from floods and landslides. Bill Blair (@BillBlair) 17 November 2021

Blair said CAF members will assist in evacuation efforts, support supply chain routes and help protect residents in BC

Blair said he spoke with Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to let them know that we are staying with the British Colombians during this extremely difficult time and are working hard to provide the support they need as soon as possible. possible.

THE ORDER FOR EVACUATION IN MERITT CONTINUES

In one Updating posted Wednesday morning, officials in the town of Merritt said the evacuation order issued Monday remains in force.

City staff are focused on restoring vital services, including drinking water, sewage treatment and access to the bridge, the statement said.

Greg Lowis, an information officer at the emergency operations center, said engineers will be in town Wednesday to inspect those systems to determine what work needs to be done to get them back online.

We know there are some people who have chosen to stay at Merritt and are aggravated by the lack of services, he said in the announcement. Unfortunately, when those people chose to stay in a city that was under the Evacuation Order, they chose to be here without drinking water, without sewage and in some parts of the city with no fire or ambulance response.

Lowis said the city does not have the capacity to provide services to people who have chosen to stay in the community at this time.

He said RCMP officers are patrolling to ensure property security.

Lowis said once it is safe to be back in Merritt, officials will lift evacuation orders and people will be able to return home.

A CONFIRMED FATALITY

Tuesday, BC RCMP issued a statement saying a woman’s body was found from the scene of a landslide along Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lilooet.

Police did not reveal the woman’s identity, but said she was from the Lower Continent.

Investigators said two people were also reported missing.

Approximately 300 drivers who were stranded along highways in the town of Agassiz due to landslides have been rescued, Sylvia Pranger, Kent County mayor told CTVs Your Morning.

Of those people, Pranger said only a few have not yet found a hotel or tickets to stay in at the moment.

According to Pranger, officials do not know how many people are missing. She said officials are now undertaking a recovery effort in the area.

Pranger said the community is doing very well, considering all things.

They have grown up and have been so supportive, she said. The list of people who want to get families and pets into their homes is just phenomenal, and donations just keep pouring in so we have enough food.

She said everyone is doing their part to try and at least make the lives of the people who are here a little better.

Pranger said, however, that the town of Agassiz is completely surrounded by provincial highways, most of which are partially or completely closed.

At this time we are an isolated community, she said.

Pranger said efforts are being made to open highways to allow supplies, but added that the city is currently without gas.

There is no way to get trucks in here, she said.

Meanwhile, Pranger said all the surrounding communities are trying to come together to make this work.

MOST CONSUMERS RETURNED TO POWER

In an update Tuesday, BC Hydro president and CEO Chris ORiley said crews have been working since Sunday to repair damage caused by floods, landslides and strong winds.

Repairs have been challenging, he said. But we have restored most of the power at this time.

ORiley said BC Hydro is aware that some customers are still without electricity, many of which are due to access problems.

Our crews are ready to respond once the roads are cleared, he said.

On Tuesday evening, BC Hydro said the crews were on their way to an outage in Abbotsford that was affecting 2,866 customers.

As our crews continue to work on repairs after the unprecedented rain and severe weather that affected the province, our President and CEO Chris O’Riley wanted to share an update and thank our customers. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/5psB5dd0IW BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 16, 2021

CLOSURE OF HIGHWAYS

In a tip issued early Wednesday morning, BC Transportation issued a travel tip saying a single lane of Highway 7 west of Agassiz has reopened for emergency vehicles only.

The agency urged the public to avoid the area as work on the highway restoration continues.

A number of other road closures remained throughout the province, including sections of Highways 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.

ATTEMPT TO REMEMBER PUT LINES

Jim Mandeville is the project manager for Big Losses in North America. He is assisting in coordinating field rescue teams in BC

He told CTVs Your Morning on Wednesday that crews are setting up springs in advance to help facilitate the cleanup as the water hopefully recedes soon.

Mandeville said, first of all, the crews will work on restoring critical businesses.

I mean, communities need to be able to buy food, they need to be able to buy gas, they need to be able to get money out of the bank, and they need access to health care and critical life services, he explained. ai. Without those things, people cannot return to their homes no matter what condition they are in.

Mandeville urged people to follow the advice and instructions of the authorities.

My advice is always to listen to the authorities when they say go. he said. You are not only endangering yourself, but you are endangering the lives of the first responders to come and get you out of there.

He said houses are just buildings and they can be fixed.

What cannot be fixed is, you know, the safety of you and your family and those who will potentially have to risk themselves to come and save you.

Mandeville said anyone who has had to evacuate their homes should contact their insurance provider as soon as possible.

He also said people should be prepared to re-enter their homes.

They need to have enough food and everything with them for a few days, he said. Supply chains require little time to catch even after areas have reopened.

Mandeville said protective equipment like boots and respiratory protection is worth taking as well.

-With a folder from the Canadian press