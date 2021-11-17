Australia’s education sector at a crossroads to maintain its place in the global market

Zarana Patel never thought her decision to study in Australia could turn into a seven-year war.

Main points: IDP data show Australia’s global share of demand has fallen by 5 per cent

IDP data show Australia’s global share of demand has fallen by 5 per cent The sector is expected to lose $ 2 billion in revenue this year

The sector is expected to lose $ 2 billion in revenue this year But universities and education agents are still hopeful for 2022

The 26-year-old came to Australia from India as an international student in 2014 and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting three years ago.

Ms. Patel said, although she was satisfied with the education, she has had difficulty finding a professional job due to her visa status and lack of work experience.

“International students are making efforts, we have gained knowledge and skills [from university] “And yet you are being rejected only because you are not a permanent resident or citizen here,” she told The Business.

“Whatever I have to do to meet the requirements, I have done it, but since the government is setting strict rules for permanent residence here, I see no hope.”

Ms. Patel said she did not feel valued in Australia, so she decided to make the packages and go to Canada for her further studies and a better future.

A survey by IDP Connect shows that a growing number of international students are choosing Canada, the UK and the US instead of Australia to study.

Australia’s global share of demand has fallen from 17 per cent to 12 per cent over the past two years.

In the Indian market, Australia’s market share more than halved, from 20 per cent to 9 per cent over the same period.

Among the 3,650 respondents from 55 countries, 39 per cent of students chose Canada as their first destination of choice, followed by the US and UK (both with 17 per cent) and Australia with 16 per cent.

Nearly half of the students surveyed had considered Australia as an option, which was on par with the UK, but far behind 69 per cent of Canada.

Study based on migration incentives, employment opportunities and on-campus study were strong drivers in student decision-making.

Students looking for opportunities elsewhere

Like Ms. Patel, many international students came to Australia not only for the quality of its education system but also for possible migration routes.

Zarana Patel says she regretted coming to Australia to study. ( ABC News: John Gunn )

As the COVID-19 pandemic saw the country close its borders, nearly 150,000 international students have remained stranded overseas.

Many students on the shore felt the tightening after losing government subsidies while also losing their jobs and unable to return home.

International travel beyond opportunities for international students in Australia

While studying, Ms. Patel worked as a cleaner in Western Sydney to earn a living by paying tuition fees and high costs of applying for permanent residence, including English exams that cost her a total of $ 8,000.

“There are people I know who have fought for 10 to 15 years; I have been here for seven years, and I am full, if not, this is not the place for me, I better go to the next opportunity,” she said. .

“The education system is really good in both Australia and Canada. But the thing is, after studying the opportunities are really fewer, I would say, in Australia than in Canada.”

She said many of her group have changed their minds and are moving towards countries with open borders, face-to-face lessons and less restrictive immigration policies.

This year, the number of international students has dropped by 17 percent, according to the latest data from the Department of Education.

Uncertainty over Australia ‘s global position

It is a disturbing trend for educational agent Vaibhav Patel.

Vaibhav Patel says international students are relocating to countries with student visa policies and welcome migration policies. ( ABC News: John Gunn )

He runs an education agency in Sydney, recruiting international students, particularly from South Asia.

His business relies on international students and has dropped 80 percent in overseas recruitment since the COVID crackdown.

“I believe there was a time, before the pandemic, when Australia was one of the best places to get international students, now this choice is changing,” he told ABC.

“The biggest fear is that if [international] “Students start liking going to those countries if Australia loses its position in the education market.”

The highest body for the tertiary education sector, Universities Australia, believes Australia has not lost its appeal, but argues it needs to act quickly in the coming months to maintain its market position.

“I think it would be wrong to say, in every sense, there has been an exodus from Australia, because international students have stalled very well,” ABC CEO Catriona Jackson told.

Catriona Jackson says the sector is “tough and resilient”. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

“Other countries have responded with a lot of intelligence, they have released some of the criteria of their labor rights, their borders have been open.

“If we do not continue, if we do not return students to the degree by the first semester of next year, it is really difficult for us to maintain our position.”

The first group to return after a long wait

Mr Patel said it was understandable why some students chose to leave or change course.

“It’s super frustrating because you can’t give your client clear advice on what will happen because policies continue to change according to the outbreaks in the country,” he said.

“It was really hard for us to convince our customers that we were doing something for you, but then we have nothing big that is in our control.”

There have been calls for an exemption from the travel ban for international students to re-enter over the past year. Some have given up hope of returning, others have graduated without ever stepping on campus.

That will change soon.

New South Wales and Victoria have promised to repatriate international students through pilot programs from next month.

Until 250 students will be allowed to arrive every two weeks in NSW, starting Dec. 6, and 120 students each week in Victoria by the end of that month.

Both states will not require international students to be quarantined if they are fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognized by the TGA.

A spokesman for the South Australian government told ABC that the state will welcome international students once it reaches its 90 percent fully vaccinated target.

“We continue to work with the federal government to find ways for international students to return to South Australia as quickly and safely as possible,” the spokesman said.

Regional universities are hit hardest

Revenues from international education have been an important part of the tertiary education system for more than three decades.

Lack of international students affects the wider economy. ( ABC News: Lucas Hill )

For some universities, two-thirds of their income is generated by international students.

Australian universities said the sector would declare a $ 2 billion loss in revenue this year, higher than last year’s figure of $ 1.8 billion.

While some metropolitan universities have been consistent in their international enrollments, regional universities have been hit hardest.

“In 2019, the income from international fees from international students was in the order of 170 million dollars; “We expect to earn barely $ 80 million this year,” Wollongong University Vice Chancellor Alex Frino told ABC.

“We have been hit hard by the pandemic and the closure of borders.

“Our history is very similar to most other regional universities, which have probably lost about 40 to 50 percent of their international students.”

Alex Frino says international students are vital to Australian universities and the local economy. ( ABC News: John Gunn )

In stark contrast, enrollment of international students in Group of Eight (Go8) institutions, including the University of Queensland and the University of Western Australia, fell by only about 1 per cent.

Mr. Frino said tuition fee reductions and brand awareness are contributing factors.

“We always do very well recruiting face to face and having people on the ground recruiting and Go8 does not need to do that, or has not done it historically,” he said.

“The fact that our recruitment teams have not been able to enter the offshore markets during the pandemic has been a significant factor and, again, is quite similar to other regional universities.”

A thread of hope for 2022

As Australia’s international borders begin to reopen, universities and education agents say they are optimistic about the 2022 academic year and eager to get back on the ground recruiting.

“My plane tickets are reserved and I will be engaged as soon as I can,” said Mr. Frino.

“[International students] create global connections for ours [local] students who are vital to their future careers, and they also add a lot to the local economy. “

With a high vaccination rate and currently controlled COVID situation, some students have been able to enjoy a sense of normalcy on campus for a while.

Charle Darwin University student Po Yan Wong says he is lucky to be studying in Australia. ( ABC News: Michael Donnelly )

“I have all the classes face to face and of course I can choose to go online,” Hong Kong international student Po Yan Wang, who arrived in the Northern Territory late last year via flight, told ABC. seen on the chart.

“I like to create networks and I also have the opportunity to participate in events organized by the university.

“It’s a safe place to study.”

This provides a glimmer of hope for the many students to come.

