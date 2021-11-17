Danger for Belarus leader: Immigrants who seduce may want to stay

With Poland’s defense minister declaring on Wednesday that his country would fight for months, if not years, to keep migrants out, prospects for those hoping to enter the European Union via Belarus faded further and left Mr. Lukashenko with a dilemma: what to do with the thousands of people his country has allowed to enter but who now can not get out?

On a visit to Warsaw last month, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, said between 10,000 and 15,000 migrants had already arrived in her country and that it would be a big problem for Lukashenko if they got stuck in Belarus.

He has to deal with all of these people somehow, she said.

It is not clear where these figures stand now, but they have risen rapidly over the past month, although the flow has slowed significantly in recent days after airlines stopped flights to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, or stopped passengers from selected locations. in Iraq. , Syria and Yemen.

Asked how Belarus would respond to asylum applications, Yuri Karayev, a former interior minister who is now Mr Lukashenko’s aide in charge of the Grodno border region, expressed surprise on Wednesday that anyone would really want to settle in Belarus. He said he did not know how the government would respond to asylum applications.

Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis Card 1 of 6 An immigrant crisis. The influx of migrants along the eastern border of the European Union has led to an escalating clash between Belarus and the EU. Here’s what you need to know: European charges against Belarus. EU leaders claim that Alexander G. Lukashenko, Belarus’ autocratic leader, has created the crisis to punish European countries for housing their opponents and imposing sanctions. Fear of a humanitarian crisis. Immigrants are trapped in dense forests crossing the border, facing severe cold and an approaching winter. They are unable to enter the European Union or return to Belarus. Some have already died from hypothermia.

Of course I am happy if people like it here, but what will happen depends on a decision of the president, he said in an interview during a visit to the newly opened immigrant detention center outside the Bruzg border area.