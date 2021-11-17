International
Danger for Belarus leader: Immigrants who seduce may want to stay
BRUZGI, Belarus He has ruled with an iron fist for 27 years, surviving major street protests, numerous rounds of Western sanctions and even conspiracies allegedly carried out by his charity, Russia, to oust him.
But a threat that President Alexander G. Lukashenko has never had to face before is taking shape now in a miserable refugee camp along his country’s border with Poland. After helping pour out desperate immigrants on the doorstep of Europe, Mr. Lukashenko suddenly has to face people like Bale Nisu, a 21-year-old Kurd from Iraq, who has liked Belarus and would like to settle here.
Many of the more than 2,000 people stationed on the Belarusian side of the razor wire in Bruzgi, a large, closed border crossing, insist they will not give up on trying to join the European Union. But the growing fear that they may return to their countries of origin has made Mr. Nisu and others ask if staying in Belarus might be their best option.
I want to go to Germany, but if that is impossible, I will just stay here, said Mr. It launched on Wednesday after it was moved to a large warehouse near the border that has been turned into an immigrant detention center by Belarusian authorities in a bid to free. pressure on the border and burns the image of the often gloomy country.
He complained that he had spent more than $ 4,000 and days freezing in the woods just to end up in a poor, very repressive former Soviet republic with little to offer on the way to work and other opportunities.
But pointing to cracks in his pants, which he said were caused by Polish security forces beating him after a failed attempt to sneak across the border last week, he said Belarus looked much more attractive than to return to Iraq, or more meetings with the Poles. soldiers and border guards. He said he wanted to apply for asylum in Belarus.
Belarus, he said, is a very, very good country.
Dictators usually do not have to worry about praising their country, but Mr Lukashenko, often described as Europe’s last dictator, could face a serious headache if immigrants start seeking political asylum in Belarus. It is a predominantly Orthodox Christian nation with little experience in accepting foreign immigrants and, like Poland and other Eastern European countries, has been generally hostile to non-Christian settlers from outside Europe.
Belarus has spent weeks denouncing Poland for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum applications and pushing migrants, mostly people fleeing poverty, but some of whom have legitimate asylum claims as war refugees or persecution crossing the border.
But what Belarus presents as a humanitarian crisis is seen by the European Union as the first line of a hybrid war designed by Mr. Lukashenko to pressure Europe to lift sanctions imposed after last year’s contested presidential election.
After clashes at the Bruzgi checkpoint on Tuesday, Polish forces gathered just a few meters away from the refugee camp bombed the Belarusian side with a recorded message giving a stern warning in English, which few immigrants understand: If you do not follow orders , force. can be used against you.
Dozens of migrants on Wednesday were pushed again towards the razor wire marking the border, but did not penetrate. As evening fell, Polish border guards were unearthing even more razor-sharp wires near the spot where migrants briefly penetrated on Tuesday.
Hoping to get into Poland and then Germany that was draining, desperate parents sent a group of young girls on the razor wire to pray with Polish guards shining just a few feet away. I love you Poland, they shouted in English. Please help me. Please open the door.
Jangi Rasul, a 36-year-old Iraqi Kurd, said he felt sorry for Polish forces. They are freezing like us and are just following orders they receive from politicians who play games, he said.
Mr Rasul sleeps in a small poor tent with his wife and three small children, they have only one sleeping bag and said he was desperate to continue with the money he raised by selling the car and family furniture in Sulaimaniya, a city in northern Iraq. , was almost over. He shook what he said was all he had left: 200 Belarusian rubles, about $ 80.
With Poland’s defense minister declaring on Wednesday that his country would fight for months, if not years, to keep migrants out, prospects for those hoping to enter the European Union via Belarus faded further and left Mr. Lukashenko with a dilemma: what to do with the thousands of people his country has allowed to enter but who now can not get out?
On a visit to Warsaw last month, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of the Belarusian opposition, said between 10,000 and 15,000 migrants had already arrived in her country and that it would be a big problem for Lukashenko if they got stuck in Belarus.
He has to deal with all of these people somehow, she said.
It is not clear where these figures stand now, but they have risen rapidly over the past month, although the flow has slowed significantly in recent days after airlines stopped flights to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, or stopped passengers from selected locations. in Iraq. , Syria and Yemen.
Asked how Belarus would respond to asylum applications, Yuri Karayev, a former interior minister who is now Mr Lukashenko’s aide in charge of the Grodno border region, expressed surprise on Wednesday that anyone would really want to settle in Belarus. He said he did not know how the government would respond to asylum applications.
Of course I am happy if people like it here, but what will happen depends on a decision of the president, he said in an interview during a visit to the newly opened immigrant detention center outside the Bruzg border area.
Mr Karayev denied allegations by the European Union that Belarus had orchestrated the migrant crisis, saying people had come from countries like Iraq of their own free will, flying on tourist visas that gave them the right to roam the country at will. We have nothing to do with this crisis, he said.
He said the government was trying to ease tensions by moving migrants out of the border fence. The real culprit, he said, is German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who declared her country open to immigrants in 2015.
About 1,100 people, Mr Karayev said, have already been relocated to the new detention center. About 800 remaining in a camp the migrants call jungle will be asked to join them in the warehouse, where there is food, bedding, electricity for people to charge their phones and shelter from the cold.
Dariya Ibrahim Mohammed, one of those who agreed to relocate, said he was worried after spending so much money and just being frozen. He said he would seek asylum in Belarus if that was the only way to avoid returning to Iraq.
Another Iraqi, Shaywan Mohammed, said she would like to stay in Belarus with her husband if the doors to the European Union remain closed. Exhausted after nearly a month on the road, most of it in the forests stretching along the border with Poland, she said Belarus was not her first choice, but it is much better than going back to Iraq.
Immigrants offer various stories about the role played by Belarusian security officials in the crisis. Some say they have been driven to weak points at the border fence and even fitted with hassles. Others say they organized their attacks in Poland without the help of Belarus.
Aso Ahmed, a 25-year-old Kurd from Iraq, said he had joined two attempts to attack the border en masse, the latest of which on Tuesday led to violent clashes with Polish border guards, who fired water cannons and tear gas. after being hit with stones and debris. The efforts, he said, were organized by immigrants, not Belarusians. They were not part of it, he said.
Mr Ahmed, fearing a scam aimed at bringing people together to be deported to Iraq, has refused to leave the camp near the border fence and go to the brick warehouse a few hundred meters away. It is a trap, he said. If I am deported, I may even be dead.
