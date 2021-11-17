‘More needs to be done’

Pilot plans have raised hopes for international students returning to Australia, but one student leader thinks more can be done.

The country’s Fortress Australia approach to the pandemic has had many consequences, one of which involves the negative impact on the psyche of international students returning to Australia. Findings from Adventus show the number of students applying to study abroad at Australian universities is submergedwhile the borders of the country remain closed.

Student feeling for Australia has fallen, with some interpreting its zero-COVID strategy approach as undesirable and isolating. But the tide is turning in August, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country needs to start learning to live with COVID-19 when the highest vaccination targets are reached.

Plans to revive the international student sector are thriving. To date, the Australian governmenthas approvedInternational student arrival plans for New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, Victoria and South Australia. These plans have provided hope for international students returning to Australia, andOscar Black Shao Ong is among the many students excited by this news.

“I’m really happy to see the positive news about the reopening of the borders and I see that NSW is lifting the quarantine requirement,” the national president of the International Student Council Australia (CISA) told Study International. The country’s ununited reopening plans, however, have caused confusion for some.

“International students are extremely confused, with different pilot plans with different quarantine requirements that have been proposed and approved to date,” Ong said. “Most international students are fully vaccinated and [are] ready to travel as soon as the borders open. “International students add tremendous value to Australia and want security from the federal government to open borders for them.”

International Students Returning to Australia: Challenging Times

Ong is the national president of the International Student Council Australia, a non-profit, non-political and non-profit organization formed in response to the needs of international students for a unified voice.

He is currently pursuing a PhD in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Adelaide. As national president of CISA, his duties include representing international students in key government policy reviews.

“I was flying back to Adelaide to start my doctoral studies after COVID-19 started spreading to Australia,” he said. As the spread of COVID-19 worsened, the university went online and required doctoral students and staff to work from home.

“It was an extremely divisive period where I had to physically move computers and devices at home. “The lack of human interaction has certainly made me feel lonely sometimes,” said the Malaysian.

How online learning has affected students

Learning online has not always been easy for students.

“We have overwhelming feedback that online studies are just not working,” Ong said. “Furthermore, this is not what international students have paid for. They paid for quality education, face to face. “Moreover, students on earth would have received better support in terms of engagements and social events.”

He added that offshore students suffer from a lack of belonging to their university, while some have never trespassed on campus. “A recent report also suggests that overseas students suffered from poor mental health, especially if they came from a country with a large number of COVID cases,” he says.

International students returning to Australia: vaccinated and eager to return

Despite Australia’s gradual reopening, Ong said international students in Australia are facing unprecedented challenges in their studies and “deserve better”.

“As we acknowledge and appreciate the current efforts to return international students and the complexity behind logistics, and some pilot plans approved to date, more needs to be done.”

Recognizing the need for a safe return and public health security, he said many international students are fully vaccinated and pose minimal risk.

“We note that other countries such as the United Kingdom and Canada have successfully repatriated their international students during the pandemic, and we hope that Australia will follow in their footsteps and accelerate the current reopening.” “We look forward to continuing to work with the government to bring back international students,” he said.