A Proclamation on Antibiotic Awareness Week, 2021





Antibiotic Awareness Week is an occasion to celebrate the wonders of science and medicine that improve and support our lives, including innovations in antibiotics that have transformed the treatment of disease. Antibiotics save lives, kill the bacteria that cause infections, and make it possible for many modern health care practices — including cancer treatments or surgery — to be performed safely. This week is also an occasion to raise awareness of the dangers of misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which can lead to antibiotic resistance. It is critical to the health of our nation that antibiotics be used only as intended. In recent decades, the misuse of antibiotics has contributed to infectious microbes becoming increasingly resistant to antibiotics. Each year, more than 3 million people in the United States become infected – and about 50,000 are killed – by an antibiotic-resistant germ or an infection that can occur after taking antibiotics. Because most of these cases occur as a result of improper use of antibiotics, it is essential that these medications be used properly and only when necessary. During Antibiotic Awareness Week, we reaffirm our commitment to meet the challenge of antibiotic resistance and maintain the effectiveness of these life-saving treatments. My administration is committed to a strong public health response to antibiotic resistance. We are pursuing the ambitious goals set out in the National Action Plan for Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria, relying on evidence-based activities that slow down the spread of antibiotic-resistant infections and trying to increase the traceability of antibiotic use in it. the whole country through systems such as e.g. National Network of Health Care Safety of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We know the types of interventions that work to maintain the integrity of antibiotics and strengthen antibiotic administration across industries, and we are implementing those interventions and providing resources to analyze data and address inequalities in the description and use of antibiotics. In addition, we are examining how inequalities in access to health care and quality of care exacerbate antibiotic-resistant infections. Every American has a vital role to play in this endeavor. Even small changes in the way we use antibiotics can help protect against the threat of antibiotic resistance. Using the right antibiotic and the right dose for the right duration at the right time can help improve the way antibiotics are used to prevent and control infections for all of us. During Antibiotic Awareness Week, we are committed to doing our part to address the threat of antibiotic resistance and pursue strategies that will make all Americans safer and healthier. NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, because of the authority given to me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, declare November 18 to November 24, 2021, as Awareness Week for Antibiotics. I urge the scientific community, medical professionals, educators, businesses, industry leaders, and all Americans to observe this week by promoting responsible use of antibiotics and raising awareness of the inherent dangers of their misuse and overuse. In witness whereof I ought to lay my hand upon this seventeenth day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America, two hundred and forty-six. JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/11/17/a-proclamation-on-antibiotic-awareness-week-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos