The International Olympic Committee announces a new framework for transgender athletes





The new guideline follows a two-year consultation process with more than 250 athletes and stakeholders.

Published on Tuesday, the cadre is not legally binding and will place responsibility on individual sports federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

The 10-point document will take effect after Beijing 2022, but not every sport is expected to be prepared to find a solution for their athletes before Paris 2024.

“What we are offering to all international federations is our expertise and a dialogue, rather than rushing to a conclusion,” said Kaveh Mehrabi, director of the IOC ‘s Athletes Department.

“This is a process that we have to go through with each federation on a case-by-case basis and see what is required.” This new framework replaces the previous IOC guidelines, which were issued in 2015. The previous policy allowed transgender athletes to compete provided their testosterone levels were below a certain limit for at least 12 months before their first race. In the announcement, the IOC said the new framework would move away from this with IOC Medical Director Richard Budgett saying: “You do not need to use testosterone (to decide who can compete) at all. But this is guidance, it’s not an absolute rule. “ There is a debate in the scientific community as to whether androgenic hormones like testosterone are useful indicators of athletic advantage. The new guidelines also apply to athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), such as the 800-meter South African runner Caster Semenya, whose testosterone levels have been recorded as too high to compete as a woman in several races. . The announcement comes after the 2020 Summer Games, which have been labeled as the most comprehensive games to date with Outsports reporting in July that there would be at least 180 LGBTQ + Olympics in Tokyo and at least four athletes who are out and trans or not. binary. Footballer Quinn became the first transgender and non-binary athlete to compete in the Games and the first to win a medal when the Canadian women’s team won the gold medal in Tokyo. Meanwhile, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was the first transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, where she competed in the +87kg super heavyweight category for women, but failed to record a rise in her race. The IOC also said that sex testing and “invasive physical examinations” used to verify an athlete’s gender were “disrespectful” and “potentially harmful.” “We really want to make sure that athletes are not pressured or forced to make a decision that is detrimental to their body,” said Magali Martowicz, head of the IOC for human rights. The framework states that athletes should be part of the decision-making process and states that these guidelines will be subject to periodic reviews to reflect “any relevant ethical, human, legal, scientific and medical human rights developments in the field”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/17/sport/ioc-announces-new-transgender-athletes-framework-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos