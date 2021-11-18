Gary R. Carlin Legal Offices APC International Class Files Action against Datto





Datto is suspected of deceiving consumers and distributors of the value of their purchases by disabling automatic firmware updates, maintenance and hardware support. Removing this hardware feature makes it useless for the purposes for which it was advertised and sold to distributors and consumers to use it in their businesses, for example, hotels, apartments, retail stores, restaurants, small businesses and medium and almost everywhere else. Datto then offered customers and distributors to move their Open Mesh device to Datto’s CloudTrax, to regain this functionality if they pay a monthly fee. Datto CloudTrax is essentially the same as CloudTrax Open Mesh. The lawsuit also alleges that Datto failed to provide the duty of care to customers and distributors, violated the act of unfair business practice, violated the act of consumer remedies, violated their contracts, violated the implied guarantee of marketability, deliberately misrepresented themselves and caused harm to their customers and distributors when their ability to use the product they purchased was forcibly taken away. Plaintiffs and class members suffered a loss of economic benefit and subsequently suffered further financial losses due to alleged false advertising and fraud by Datto. The case is Dinnerman et al v. Datto, Inc et al., 8: 21-cv-01771-JVS-DFM. Plaintiffs, Joshua Dinnerman AND Paul Feinberg, represented by Gary R. Carlin APC Legal Offices, a Long Beach, CA law-based studios. If you have suffered losses or damage from Datto practices and would like to join the Datto group action, or if you have any questions, please contact the Gary R. Carlin APC Legal Offices by email at [email protected], or through their website at dattoclassaction.com. SOURCE Gary R. Carlin Legal Offices APC Similar links https://www.dattoclassaction.com/

