Stoke ONEill boss uses international vacation to strike balance sheet – News





Time has been a common theme for the tenure of Stoke City manager Michael O’Neills at bet365 Stadium since he took office in November 2019. The 52-year-old, who scored two years with the Potters last week, has a strange sensation when the international interval comes as the break in the Sky Bet Championship for the week is pressed. What would have been his busiest period of the year – having spent just over a decade at the helm of the Northern Ireland national team – now gives Stoke’s coach time to recover and balance. “I have to say, I can’t wait for the international holidays to come!” He exclaimed, speaking to Official EFL podcast. “As a club manager, you need them.” O’Neill, who used the last break as a chance to escape to the Scottish capital to visit family, admitted he was not used to the wild EFL calendar, but has since adapted and all systems go to Stoke City, which ranks fifth. . “The schedule is crazy,” he added. “We had a midweek match every week outside the international holidays, so there is a lot of preparation. The emotions of rising and falling every two or three days of the game are the biggest challenge I have found at work. You go from playing eight or 10 games a year to eight to 10 games a month. I’m adjusting to it now. “ For a team that was at the bottom of the Championship standings when Potters manager succeeded Nathan Jones at the helm, it has been a major turning point for O’Neill and Stoke City. While improving his team was his first priority, the long-term future of the Club was always on his mind. “Building culture within a club takes time,” he said. “Ultimately it is directly influenced by the results and I do not believe you can ever have a fantastic culture if your results are not going well and people are always looking for a way out. “The first thing when I came to the club was survival. We were at the bottom of the table and six or eight points from safety. “We had a very disappointed group of players who were joined in a very short time by three different managers – Paul Lambert for six months in the Premier League, then Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones. I was surprised when I came to the club about the number of players who wanted to leave the club and the situation we were in, so they had no blood on their hands. That gave me a clear picture of what I needed. “ Two years later, Stoke is a team in the first half of the Championship, aiming for a finish in the top six and possibly a promotion on the cards. “We have to push the promotion and build a promotion team in a different way than we did when we landed. “We got a good fee for Nathan Collins investing only in players under 23 and under. We brought in players who were on the edge of things – people like Tyreese Campbell, Harry Souttar, Josh Tymon and Josef Bursik. “It all takes some time.”

