Unresolved African crises erupt as Bidens top diplomat visits Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens The first visit to Sub-Saharan Africa was intended to be a magnificent gesture of American support for the continent. But his first day also illustrated the frustrating limits of American influence in a region that is going through deep unrest.

While Mr. Blinken meets with officials in Nairobi, Kenya, security forces in neighboring Sudan’s capital shot and killed at least 15 pro-democracy protesters and injured many more in the deadliest violence since a October 25 military coup that lowered hopes for the Country.

At the same time, a civil war continued to erupt in Ethiopia, where besieged Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, once a lover of the West, attacked international critics, although Mr. Blinken renewed his appeal to end the fighting. creepy confrontation that raised new suspicions about Washington the powers of persuasion in a troubled region.

It is an unhappy context for Mr. Blinkens’ visit to Africa, where he plans to deliver a speech Friday in Nigeria outlining the Biden administration’s vision for a continent that President Donald J. Trump often treated with a mixture of indifference and contempt.