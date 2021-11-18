International
Unresolved African crises erupt as Bidens top diplomat visits Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Secretary of State Antony J. Blinkens The first visit to Sub-Saharan Africa was intended to be a magnificent gesture of American support for the continent. But his first day also illustrated the frustrating limits of American influence in a region that is going through deep unrest.
While Mr. Blinken meets with officials in Nairobi, Kenya, security forces in neighboring Sudan’s capital shot and killed at least 15 pro-democracy protesters and injured many more in the deadliest violence since a October 25 military coup that lowered hopes for the Country.
At the same time, a civil war continued to erupt in Ethiopia, where besieged Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, once a lover of the West, attacked international critics, although Mr. Blinken renewed his appeal to end the fighting. creepy confrontation that raised new suspicions about Washington the powers of persuasion in a troubled region.
It is an unhappy context for Mr. Blinkens’ visit to Africa, where he plans to deliver a speech Friday in Nigeria outlining the Biden administration’s vision for a continent that President Donald J. Trump often treated with a mixture of indifference and contempt.
Mr. Blinkens’s team has poured a lot of diplomatic energy into East Africa over the past year, hoping to stop the brutal war in Ethiopia and protect Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. But as he landed in Nairobi, those efforts seemed to have achieved little.
Speaking to reporters along with his Kenyan counterpart, Secretary of the Cabinet for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, Mr. Blinken said the war in Ethiopia must be stopped, urging both sides to enter into talks without preconditions. For more than a year, Mr. Abiy has been battling rebels from Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray in an expanding war that many fear could tear apart Africa’s second most populous country.
Events in Ethiopia and Sudan on Wednesday seemed to contradict Mr’s advice. Blinkens. The Ethiopian Prime Minister launched a wide page with thin veil against Western attempts to resolve the war with a Twitter message blaming the disasters on a sophisticated narrative war led by unidentified enemies, a reference to more than just its Tigrayan antagonists. These forces, he said, are using disinformation as a route to their evil movement.
In Sudan, Mr. Blinken renewed his call for the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, who was ousted in a coup in recent months and held under house arrest, and noted his diplomatic efforts to put pressure on Sudanese military leaders who ousted Mr . Hamdok.
I have worked with telephones, said Mr. Blinken.
But in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other areas, security forces opened fire on the last day of mass protests against the coup, killing at least 15 people and injuring many more, doctors said. It was the highest daily number since the beginning of the protests.
Many were shot in the head, neck or torso, the main doctors’ association said in a statement. He brought the number of deaths reported during recent protests to at least 39.
There were even riots in neighboring Uganda, where residents of the capital, Kampala, were still suffering from suicide attacks by militants of a group claiming to be affiliated with the Islamic State. Four people were killed in the bombings on Tuesday.
Mr Blinken mentioned that attack, but his main focus was the crises in Sudan and Ethiopia. Although some call for a more aggressive US approach, Mr. Blinken did not provide details on what further steps the United States could take to influence events in each country. But he warned that there would be consequences for what he called cruelty in Ethiopia.
There must be accountability and we are determined there will be, he said.
Mr Blinkens’ visit to East Africa came after months of intense engagement by his regional envoy, Jeffrey D. Feltman, who has been shifting between capitals in recent weeks in a furious clash for diplomatic solutions.
In Sudan, US officials are pushing for the immediate restoration of a transitional government that took power in 2019, following a wave of popular protests that toppled the country’s dictator, Omar Hassan al-Bashir. If the Sudanese generals withdrew their coup, the country would be rewarded with new financial aid from the United States and other countries, Mr Blinken said.
For now, however, his offers seem to be in the deaf ear.
In Ethiopia, the Biden administration has turned to increasingly coercive means to pressure both sides to end the war, including visa restrictions for Ethiopian officials linked to alleged atrocities and threats of sanctions against leaders from both sides. parties.
At the United Nations, US officials have made fervent calls for international unity. Don’t African lives matter? or visibly irritated Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said in July.
These attempts have failed to stop the Ethiopian slide. Two million people have been forced to flee their homes; seven million are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance; and human rights abuses continue unabated, according to aid organizations and international observers.
Mr Abiy, who is facing ethnic Tigris rebels pushing for capital, has rejected repeated US calls to negotiate.
Some critics blame the Biden administration for its very slow response to various crises in East Africa, and in particular for failing to take strong action quickly against Mr Abiy.
The United States is also facing a growing field of foreign countries with competing interests in the Horn of Africa, including the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Qatar, and Russia, which have sometimes frustrated American diplomacy.
China’s influence in Africa is also a growing concern for US officials, who see competition with Beijing as their top priority. On Wednesday, the hotel where Mr. Blinken was also hosting a meeting of a China-Kenya business group.
Defending democracy has become a defining feature of President Bidens’ foreign policy, especially as the United States competes for influence with authoritarian China in Africa and around the globe.
Mr Blinken also had warning words about Kenya’s political system, which human rights groups say has shown authoritarian tendencies in recent years. He began his day by meeting with Kenyan civil society leaders, who warned of threats to the country’s democratic progress as Kenya moves towards national elections in August.
Not only in Kenya, but around the world, you have seen over the last decade what some have called a democratic recession, said Mr. Blinken. Even living democracies like Kenya are experiencing these pressures, especially during election time.
Such a conversation failed to prevent Mr. Blinken to receive a public welcome from his counterpart, Ms. Omamo. She said Mr. Blinkens’s visit showed that the US has really returned and is interested in advancing our continent, a stark contrast implied by President Donald J. Trump, who never visited the continent and despised some from his nations with a vulgar epithet.
Ms. Omamo even echoed one of President Bidens’ signature slogans, saying Kenya and the United States would build better together.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/world/africa/africa-blinken-ethiopia-sudan-kenya.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]