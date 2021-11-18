The Supreme Court of Israel prohibits the return of the boy to Italy





Shmuel Peleg, the grandfather of Eitan Biran, a 6-year-old boy, the only survivor of an Italian cable car accident and the focus of a cross-border custody battle, arrives in the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 11, 2021. REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun / File Photo

JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) – A six-year-old boy, the only survivor of an Italian cable car accident who was abducted and taken to Israel by his grandfather, will stay in the country for the next seven days, he said. The Supreme Court of Israel. said Wednesday as he reviews a request to appeal his return to Italy. Eitan Biran’s maternal grandfather lost an appeal in a district court on Thursday against a family court decision in October to send the son to his aunt’s father in Italy in a cross – border custody battle. Read more The child had been living with his aunt since his parents, younger brother and 11 other people died when a gondola fell to the ground in northern Italy in May. In September, during a visit to Eitan, his maternal grandfather, without his aunt’s consent, drove him to Switzerland and took a private plane to Israel. The aunt applied to the family court for his return to Italy. The court found that the grandfather’s actions constituted abduction under the Hague Convention on the Return of Abducted Children. The grandfather’s lawyers have asked the Israeli high court to hear another appeal. On Wednesday, the court set a deadline of November 23 until the parties submit their arguments, after which it will give its decision on whether another appeal can be filed. Until then, the court said, all proceedings in this case would cease. Aunt’s lawyers said in a statement that they had hoped the grandfather “would do the right thing and release Eitan to return home to his regular life”. They said they were credible that the Supreme Court would uphold the previous two decisions. The grandfather and aunt cannot be mentioned due to the limitations of the Israeli court. Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Bernadette Baum and Angus MacSwan Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israels-top-court-halts-return-boy-italy-2021-11-17/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos