Canada will remove negative PCR test requirements for shorter cross-border trips

The federal government is expected to announce later this week that it is removing the negative PCR test requirement for Canadians returning from the U.S. for any trip of less than 72 hours.

The policy change will involve both citizens and permanent residents. The new rules are expected to take effect in late November or early December.

Any trip longer than 72 hours outside of Canada will still require a negative PCR test upon return.

“We are very happy to hear that the PCR testing rules that were in force for short visits will no longer apply to those who want to travel to the United States for a day or two,” said BC Prime Minister John Horgan in a press conference Wednesday. .

“I raised this issue through the interventions of people here in British Columbia a few weeks ago and I am grateful that the federal government has responded.”

The United States reopened the land border to Canadians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on November 8th.

But the demand for a negative PCR test kept many Canadians at home, worried about the extra cost of returning to Canada.

















The land border reopens on November 8, 2021



The United States does not have a testing requirement to cross the land border. Travelers in both the United States and Canada must prove that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For now, any traveler attempting to enter Canada must provide a negative PCR test taken at their own expense and receive no more than 72 hours before their arrival at the border.

Earlier this month, Horgan described the fact that travelers could take a test in BC, travel to the United States, and then use the test to return less than 72 hours later as “nonsense.”

If we have dual immune traffic going back and forth across the border, then why would we need a testing regimen? “I think it is excessive and I will refer this case to the prime minister,” he said.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has called on the federal government to change the PCR requirements.

Chamber CEO Perrin Beatty has defended the removal of the PCR requirement by arguing that it is not necessary given the vaccination test.

Beatty has not yet heard from the federal government about the pending changes, but supports any adjustment to the PCR testing requirement.

“Anything that reduces the level of demand here is good, so it’s a step forward,” Beatty said.

“What you do is get rid of an absurdity. But it leaves behind another absurdity. And this is the group of experts, when they saw it, said that border decisions should be based on vaccination status.

The BC tourism industry requires the completion of the border PCR test requirement



U.S. businesses told Global News that the reopening of the land border for non-essential travel did not bring the influx of Canadian visitors they hoped for.

Brant Baron, owner ofInternational mailboxes in Blaine, Wash., said Nov. 8 that they had been open for about an hour and had only four clients so far.

And they have packages to deal with that have been there since closing the border to non-essential traffic in March 2020.

The opening of the border has really not had any impact on us, he said. Even those who have come, continue to talk about the $ 150 PCR test, $ 200. So as you can see, the impact has been minimal.

Further details on the change in the negative PCR test requirement have not been confirmed at this time, but more information is expected to be announced later this week.

– With file by David Baxter

















Fed to lift PCR test requirements for Canadians making short cross-border trips



