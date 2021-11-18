The International Ski Federation gives the green light to the HomeLight Killington Cup





General admission tickets benefiting from the Killington World Cup Foundation are available for $ 5. Mikaela Shiffrinon on the podium in Killington. Below, 360 people; concert night. Photos by Killington. Vermont Business Magazine VermontKillington Resorts, the largest ski and snow resort in North East America, has received positive notification of snow control from FIS (International Ski Federation), the governing body of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup. According to FIS: This informs you that the Audi FIS Women’s Ski World Cup races in Killington (USA) have been confirmed after the official snow control from today 17.thNovember 2021. As planned, the races will take place on 27 and 28 November 2021. With this announcement, Killington Resort can provide international racing teams and ski racing fans traveling to central Vermont for Thanksgiving weekend that both the Giant Slalom and Slalom races will take place as scheduled November 27th and 28th. General admission tickets are available for $ 5www.killington.com/worldcup. All general admission proceeds will benefit from the Killington World Cup Foundation to provide grants that support winter sports in the Northeast. All HomeLight Killington Cup spectators will need a ticket to gain entry to this year’s event. I can say with confidence that the entire Killington community is excited to hear the news of the FIS approval of the snow course preparation course of the race, giving the green light to bring the elite world-class ski races to the east coast just ten days from today. Obtaining FIS approval is a testament to the Killingtons strong snow system and commitment to winter sports, said Herwig Demschar, SOW of international business development at POWDR and local organizer of the World Cup. Returning from a pandemic-induced break last year, the fifth repeat of the Audi FIS Ski World Cup will be another incredible weekend of ski racing, music and friendship. With athletes from more than 20 countries on their way to Green Mountain State in the coming days, the resort, POWDR and the town of Killington are delighted to welcome them all. With snow making in the final stages on the Superstar Trail, the site of the World Cup race, Killington snowmen will continue to snow in Skyelark in an effort to add a training run for World Cup runners. The snow team also continues to aggressively expand the terrain for skiing and horseback riding from top to bottom. Killington Resort opened to seasonal and espresso card holders for skiing and snowboarding on November 5, followed by a public opening on November 6. INwww.killington.com/worldcup. Killington strongly suggests that you do not bring bags in place; priority for security control will have those without bags. The Killingtons’ priority is to protect the well-being of spectators, athletes and staff during the duration of the HomeLight Killington Cup. Actions being taken to prioritize community welfare include tickets for the entire event, including General Admission to attending the screening and requesting vaccine certification or a Covid-19 negative test within 72 hours of the event by spectators. Stay connected to the Killington Cup on social media with# bisha365and byby registeringfor text message alerts. About Killington Resort Killington Resort is a four-season destination perched on 3,000 acres in the heart of the Central Vermonts Green Mountains. The Eastern Beast boasts 92 miles of diverse snow sports fields spread across six peaks, including Mount Pico, served by the widest network of elevators and snow production system in North East America. Once the snow melts, Killington features an 18-hole championship golf course, the family-friendly Snowshed Adventure Center, 30 miles of expandable mountain biking trails in development with Gravity Logic, plus 15 miles of hiking trails. The seemingly endless options of reception, dining and accommodation have made Killington a world-class destination for East Coast skiers and riders for over 60 years. Killington is part of the POWDR portfolio. Visitwww.killington.comfor more information and be social with# bisha365. Source: KILLINGTON, Vt. (November 17, 2021) VermontsKillington Resorts

