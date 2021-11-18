RIBA International Award 2021: The best new buildings in the world are discovered





Oscar Holland, CNN A German art gallery, a car-free bridge in Denmark and a remote hospital in Bangladesh have been shortlisted for a prestigious award recognizing the world’s best reindeer architecture. Of the three projects, which were selected from 16 finalists in 11 countries, one will be presented with the RIBA International Award in early 2022. Honoring buildings or structures that demonstrate “design excellence and social impact”, the award is organized every two years by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) in the UK. Announcing the shortlist on Tuesday, the organization’s president, Simon Allford, said in a press release that the three projects showed “sensitivity to their environment and local cultures, inclusive design and sustainable solutions”. The Friendship Hospital in Satkhira, southwest Bangladesh, was the only building selected outside of Europe. Built from locally made bricks, the 80-bed community building is arranged around a series of shady courtyards. An angular waterway runs through the middle of the area, dividing the hospital hospital and outpatient wings. RIBA praised the project for assimilation with the surrounding village, adding that the design aims to resist the threat of rising water levels in the typhoon-prone region. Environmentally friendly design features include rainwater collection tanks and wall openings that provide natural ventilation. “It’s a really great moment when an acquaintance as important as this helps to draw attention to a remote corner of our highly connected but unknown world, to a project born of scarce resources, to care for people. and the community destined to live in the fragile environment of an influx climate, ”said architect Kashef Chowdhury, whose Dhaka-based firm Urbana designed the project in a press release. Elsewhere on the shortlist is Lille Langebro, a curved bridge in Copenhagen designed by WilkinsonEyre with Urban Agency. The 525-foot-long structure stretches into the central port of the Danish capital, offering pedestrians and cyclists a vehicle-free alternative to the parallel road bridge. Emphasizing the project’s “light and thin visual profile,” RIBA also drew attention to the engineering hidden within the flow design: When larger ships have to cross, the two central sections of the bridge rotate dramatically to form an opening. The third project selected is the James-Simon-Galerie, an art gallery that serves as an entrance and visitor center to Berlin Museum Island, a large cultural complex on the River Spree. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects, the long-awaited building opened in 2019, two decades after it was first proposed. Built on a narrow strip of land on the historic island, the sleek design offers a contemporary contrast to its significantly older neighbors. RIBA praised how the project “mixes the neoclassical with the modern”. “The temple-shaped entrance entrance, the columnar walkway that wraps around the building and projects into the city, and the high space of the inner lobby are monumental in scale and stature,” the organization wrote in a press release. Allford said all three projects are “united by human experience in their hearts”. The award jury is composed of experts from Europe, USA, Asia and South America, and is chaired by French architect and urban planner Odile Decq. The-CNN-Wire

