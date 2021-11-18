Egypt: Cancel sentences against opposition politicians





Responding to the sentencing of six Egyptians, including politicians Zyad el-Elaimy, Hossam Moanis and Hisham Fouad, to three to five years in prison following an unfair trial by an emergency court simply for criticizing Egypt’s human rights record human rights, economic policy and living standards, Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s Director of Research and Advocacy in the Middle East and North Africa, said: It is deeply hypocritical for the Egyptian authorities to punish these opposition politicians immediately after the announcement of a new human rights strategy. Zyad el-Elaimy, Hossam Moanis and Hisham Fouad have been detained for more than two years without trial simply because they sought to form a parliamentary coalition to run in the 2020 elections. human rights, including arbitrary arrest and detention, enforced disappearance, torture and intimidation. Despite the end of the state of emergency, Egyptian authorities continue to use emergency courts to silence those who peacefully criticize Egypt’s miserable human rights record. These politicians and activists should never have been arrested in the first place and yet they have been sentenced and sentenced to prison on charges related to their legitimate criticism of the Egyptian authorities. President Al-Sisi should abolish the sentences and release immediately and unconditionally all those arrested simply for exercising their right to freedom of expression. Authorities should also discontinue falsified trials by emergency courts that do not comply with international standards of fair trial, including the right to appeal. Background An emergency court in Cairo today sentenced Zyad el-Elaimy to five years in prison, Hossam Moanis and Hisham Fouad to four years and three others to three years, and fined them 500 Egyptian pounds ($ 32) each for sharing posts. on social media and other content critical to Egypt data on human rights and economic policy. They were convicted of spreading false news to undermine national security. Zyad el-Elaimy, one of the leaders of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, won a seat in the 2012 parliament, formed after the 2011 uprising, in which he was a key activist. Hossam Moanis is a journalist and spokesman for the left-wing Popular Party, while Hisham Fouad is a trade unionist, journalist and socialist politician. Security forces arrested the three of them in June 2019, shortly after they met to discuss how to run in the 2020 election and held them without trial for more than two years. In July 2021, Zyad el-Elaimy, Hossam Moanis and Hisham Fouad were referred to trial before a State Security Emergency Court (ESSC) in a separate case on false charges stemming from their peaceful political activities, including plans them to form a secular opposition coalition. before the 2020 parliamentary elections. On October 25, 2021, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that he would not extend the state of emergency in Egypt, in force since April 2017, which allowed the creation of the ESSCs. The courts of emergency are known for denying defendants the right to appeal. Article 19 of the law governing the state of emergency provides that ongoing trials will continue even after the state of emergency is no longer in force. The President, however, retains the power to authorize, repeal or commute sentences or order a retrial.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2021/11/quash-sentences-against-opposition-politicians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos