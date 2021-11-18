Alberta may face major problems in getting goods inside and outside the province due to floods before Christ, landslides

Albertans may face major problems getting goods and leaving the province in the weeks and months following floods and landslides on British Columbia’s southern highways and railway line disruptions.

Every major road between the Lower Continent of BC and the Inland BC has been interrupted by landslides, floods, or landslides following record rainfall throughout southern BC between Saturday and Monday. Government of BC declared a state of emergency noon Wednesday.

Kent Fellows, a professor of economics at the University of Calgary, told CBC News in Six on Tuesday that the detrimental effects on commercial transportation could be widespread.

Albertans may see outages in supplies of many products, from electronics imported from Asia, to fresh fruits and vegetables from BC and down the West Coast of the United States, Fellows said. Thousands of commercial freight trucks are stranded in parts of BC between their ports of departure and their points of delivery.

Likewise, prepare for interruptions in the delivery of Alberta oil and other goods to the West Bank, he said.

An aerial view shows a damaged road near Lytton, BC, on November 15, 2021. (PM Ministry of Transport / Reuters)

“Unlike the pressures we faced from COVID in the supply chain, which have been quite significant, the difference here is not that things will show up more slowly, but that they may not show up at all,” he said. .

“So once we have somewhat withdrawn our domestic stocks, as the store shelves are empty and the warehouses in Alberta are empty, you are either looking to try to find alternative supply chains or just things that do not reach here at all.”

Since BC Main Lowerland gets most of its oil and gasoline from Alberta, that province could face a power supply problem, he said.

“The magnitude of this is really serious, that we have interruptions in the highway connection, interruptions in the railway connection which is a big deal for trade and now interruptions in the Trans Mountain pipeline,” he said.

“If these closures stay for a while, which seems like some of them could happen, we could see some pretty significant pressure at the provincial or even national level.”

There are four highways connecting the Lower BC continent with the rest of the province:

1 (Trans-Canada).

3 (The Crowsnest).

5 (Coquihalla).

And 99.

They have all been shut down by landslides and flooding caused by an unusual atmospheric river event that has rained a month worth of rain in some parts of the southern part of the province over two days.

UN Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming told a news conference Tuesday that Highway 7 may have a clean road until late Tuesday and Highway 3 may be able to reopen by the end of the weekend, but he nor will it hint when the other three highways can be repaired.

Railway lines are also affected.

CN Rail said its network has experienced a number of mudslides and landslides near Yale, BC, and one of its trains derailed partly in an area of ​​the province that has seen nearly 300 millimeters of rain in recent days.

The Canadian Pacific Railway said in a statement that its operations between Spens Bridge, about 130 miles southwest of Kamloops, and Falls Creek have been suspended indefinitely due to multiple rail disruptions caused by heavy rain.

CP engineering teams are working to repair the damaged railway corridor as soon as possible, the railway said.

All rail traffic in and out of Vancouver port has been halted, the port confirmed to CBC News in a statement Tuesday.

Trucks do not move

Transport truck driver Mike Duggan, who spoke with Eyeglass in Calgary On Wednesday morning, he said he had stranded in Barriere, BC, north of Kamloops, with a load of Alberta pork destined for Japan.

“It’s cold now. I don’t know how long it takes the customer to stay here. You know, it’s safe in my trailer, it’s at the right temperature,” he said.

“And I’m not sure how long it takes to sail to Japan, I think maybe about five or six days, but surely we should take it to the boat first.”

Duggan said he is sitting in a parking lot with about 35 trucks.

Down the road in Kamloops, a colleague told him that more than 2,000 truckers were stranded, unable to move their goods.

#BCStorm update: Crews completed an aerial inspection this afternoon of our power lines near Highway 7 affected by landslides and floods. We were continuing to post the latest outage updates here: https://t.co/nxhBxNPfKJ pic.twitter.com/XrJvdlqhIw –@bchydro

Diversion across the US may be an option for some truckers, Duggan said, but not for him because his cargo is not tied and he did not bring his passport.

“And I’m not sure the U.S. is wild about a whole bunch of trucks going through Washington in order to get back to Vancouver,” he said.

“They can make a deal, Ottawa and Washington, but at this point I have not heard anything about it.”

Chris Nash, president of the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA), says his group is working with counterparts in BC and with the Alberta government to find ways to keep goods moving.

Nash said regulating access to U.S. corridors could be part of the solution.

“What we are trying to do, for immediate attention, is to support our partner association, the BC Trucking Association (BCTA), to provide whatever resources we can to support commercial drivers there,” he said.

“We are also looking for opportunities for Alberta companies to provide support to affected communities, helping the BC supply chain experience as few outages as possible.”

The Prime Minister demands relaxed COVID-19 protocols

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says he has asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to consider easing some of the COVID-19 protocols related to domestic travel for truckers who will now need to transport goods across the United States.

friend |Alberta’s PM says Canada is already tackling supply chain challenges:

Jason Kenney says supply chain issues could become ‘acute’ for Alberta The Prime Minister of Alberta says he has called for cheaper restrictions on COVID-19 to help address the impact of washed BC transport lines. 2:16

“In terms of testing and other protocols, we need to make sure we do everything we can to facilitate the movement of those goods through the United States to return north to Alberta,” he said.

Kenney said the world economy is already tackling supply chain challenges, which will now become acute for Alberta.

Kenney also said he has contacted BC Prime Minister John Horgan to “offer any support Alberta can provide”.

He also said that Home Secretary Rick McIver and Kenney Chief of Staff Pam Livingston have contacted their provincial counterparts.

“First, just to say on behalf of Alberta that we stand behind the British Columbians who have been affected by the floods and weather-related damage,” Kenney said.

“Many Albertans are originally from BC, they have relatives and families there. So I know we are all concerned that we all showed Prime Minister Horgan our willingness to be helpful.”