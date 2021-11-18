Newsroom – American Airlines, British Airways, American Express Global Business Travel and Qured to Provide COVID-19 Testing Kits for Premium International Business Travelers

Today, joint business partners American Airlines and British Airways announced a partnership with American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) and global testing provider COVID-19 Qured to provide testing kits to support the rapid return of international business travel. . Business travelers booking premium seats on American or British Airways between the United States and the United Kingdom departing from each country via GBT will be eligible for full *.

Customers traveling for business with premium cabin bookings on American and British Airways made through American Express Global Business Travel can choose to take the full Qured COVID-19 test starting in early 2022.

American and British Airways offer 45 top daily flight options between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Strong business relationships are built personally. They were eager to help corporate travelers get back on the air to build those connections and keep the global economy moving, Kyle Mabry, Vice President of Global Sales told American Airlines. Our industry had to tie up weapons to get through the pandemic. Together, with our valued partners, we will support the return of business trips by creating more convenience for customers than ever before.

Roads between the United States and the United Kingdom are extremely important for business travel. In 2019, GBT booked hundreds of thousands of air segments between the UK and the United States. As international travel has reopened, these flights have become increasingly popular with both American Airlines and British Airways.

Ensuring that corporate travelers have access to efficient and accurate testing is one of the key components to increasing business travel across the transatlantic corridor, said Mark Muren, Head of Global Sales at British Airways. We were eager to give our mutual clients the peace of mind that they will have what they need to meet an important requirement as they return to running the business.

Since the United States announced the reopening of international travel, transatlantic bookings with GBT have increased by more than 70%.

Corporate travel managers know there is an incredible isolated demand for business travel, but coordinating testing logistics can sometimes be a challenge, especially for booked trips close to departure, said Andrew Crawley, Chief Marketing Officer at GBT. By offering every premium customer traveling for business on a flight ticket with American Airlines or British Airways access to a test kit as part of their travel booking, we were simplifying a critical step to ensure that today’s business leaders can to return to heaven and perform important work face to face.

For the past few months, American Airlines and British Airways have helped customers easily access reliable test kits for COVID-19 through Qured, a global provider of antigen testing approved by the UK and US governments. To connect premium customers with access to free COVID-19 test kits, GBT will provide eligible travelers with a unique promotional code after the trip is booked. Travelers will use the code to order from the Qured website and kits will be delivered to the traveler at the specified location (s) based on their itinerary. Eligible customers can start ordering test kits in 2022 for travel by the end of the year. Passengers can easily perform the test remotely through a supervised video call planned and administered by a professional health advisor.

We have helped more than half a million customers return confidently to international travel during the course of the pandemic, with most of those passengers enjoying American Airlines and British Airways flights, said Alex Templeton, Chief Executive Officer at Qured, was inspired to be parts for reopening international business trips and helping people reconnect around the world.

The results from the Qured test kits are ready within 20 minutes after taking the swab and the electronically verified results are shared with the patient 2 hours after their remote consultation. The customer can download a suitable flight certificate if the test is negative, which can be displayed at the airport during the check-in or uploaded through VeriFLY, the app from mobile health provider Daon, for easy travel. More than 3 million customers have used the app to travel with American Airlines and British Airways.

* Delivery of test kits is based on US and UK travel instructions as of November 12, 2021. COVID-19 test kits are provided until supplies run out.

Up to 45 peak daily flight options

American currently operates 11 daily flights between the United States and the United Kingdom, including two daily flights from New York (JFK) to London (LHR). The number of international point-of-sale customers traveling in recent weeks following the easing of entry restrictions in the US is significantly higher than in previous weeks. Throughout November, American will operate more than 200 daily flights on nearly 200 routes to international destinations with these figures rising to nearly 300 international daily flights by early 2022.

British Airways currently operates up to 34 daily flights between the United Kingdom and the United States, including seven flights from London (LHR) to New York. From January 2022, the airline plans to operate 246 flights a week to the United States from London.

