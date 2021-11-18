Indigenous teenager speaks openly after being forced to isolate himself ‘as a criminal’ at Batshaw Youth Center

A local teenager struggled with tears as he described being held in solitary confinement for at least three days in a windowless basement room at a youth protection center in Montreal, and he asked other young people to talk about their experiences.

The teenager recounted his bittersweet experience during a news conference on Wednesday, months after CBC News reported that he had been ordered into solitary confinement at a Batshaw Youth and Family Center group house last May as a precaution for COVID-19.

That week, he went to school, unaware that it was closed. After returning to the group home and telling them there were no lessons, he was told he would be treated as a danger to COVID-19 because it had taken him a long time to return and his whereabouts were unclear.

He said his cell phone and computer had been confiscated and he was stuck in a windowless room, just a glass wall separating him from the basement hallway. He said four days passed before he was left outside to get some fresh air.

“I decided to go public now because I finally realize that what they did was horrible and that it happened to other indigenous young people and people of color in the system, basically all young people. And it’s just not right. , “he said.

“I just want to make it better for them.”

The teenager did not come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, but was categorized as a suspected case by an algorithm used by Batshaw.

CBC News is not identifying him because he is in the province’s youth protection system.

Wednesday’s press conference was organized by the Center for Research-Action on Racial Relations (CRARR). The nonprofit group said it would help the teenager file a complaint with the provincial human rights commission and ask him to open an investigation into how he was treated.

The teenager said, after all, he was removed from isolation after it was decided he did not have COVID-19. He also said it took days for him to be tested.

“I was clear [being] “I was convicted of returning late from school and treated as a criminal in solitary confinement,” he said.

“This was not about COVID-19.”

The Montreal Indigenous Community Network became aware of the teenager’s situation after his teacher stopped near the group home to leave school supplies and noticed his living conditions.

In an interview, Linda See, director of youth protection for Batshaw, said a child under the care of the center would never be forced to stay within 24 hours a day.

“No child has ever been restricted from leaving the unit to get fresh air,” she said, adding that this would be a “violation of their rights”.

Fo Niemi, executive director of the Center for Research and Action on Racial Relations (CRARR), says his team will assist the indigenous teacher in filing a human rights complaint. (CBC)

The group home did nothing wrong, the health board decided

A few weeks after the teen’s isolation period ended, the regional health board responsible for the western island of Montreal and Batshawri reviewed the events, according to a document obtained by CBC News.

The Committee on Service Quality and Board Complaints found that the group house followed the COVID-19 protocols in force at the time.

“For young people who do not show symptoms, a 14-day isolation is maintained to monitor any changes in young people,” the commission said in a statement.

“Youth may begin to show symptoms later in that 14-day period of isolation.”

The report also disputed some of the teenager’s claims. He said he was able to use a computer and he had “access to fresh broadcast times in the yard twice a day”.

The report admitted that the student was kept in a room without windows and referred to it as the “nest” because the other rooms were occupied.

He also noted that the glass wall in the student room allowed him to get some sunlight from the nearby hallway.

“[The commission] “He is satisfied with these findings and results,” the report said. “The intervention file is now closed.”

Last spring, the teacher of the indigenous teenager, whose identity the CBC is defending because his student is in the province’s youth protection system, said he was saddened and angry when he saw his student’s living conditions in a home of the Batshaw group. (Valeria Cori-Manocchio / CBC)

‘This is very, very scandalous’

On Wednesday, the student said he had had several brief conversations with someone from the regional health board, but that it had not been made clear to him what kind of complaint he might file, or whether he was eligible for a lawyer or to seek help. an adult.

“All I want is respect. I want dignity. I want security,” he said. “We are young, we are indigenous and we still have our human rights.”

According to Fo Niemi, executive director for CRARR, filing a complaint with the human rights commission is necessary, given what he saw as a flawed and one-sided review process by the board.

“Someone has to take responsibility,” he said. “This is very, very scandalous, and this is a very, very disturbing situation and should not be hidden under the rug.”

He also wants the province’s junior health minister, Lionel Carmant, to be involved.

In late September, the Montreal Women’s Shelter suspended their work with an advisory committee in Batshaw because it felt that many of their concerns about systemic racism in youth protection services had not yet been addressed.

See, the director of youth protection for Batshaw, said the agency has taken many steps to tailor its services to indigenous youth under its care, thanks to advice from several local groups.