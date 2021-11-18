Across Borders: How VCU is expanding opportunities for all students to have access to a global education – VCU News

By Brian McNeill

Claudia Diaz, a junior student at the Commonwealth University of Virginia in Venezuela, has prepared arepa trays, a flat corn cake – and a staple of her country cuisine – half-filled with guacamole, tomatoes and onions, and half stuffed with minced chicken, cilantro, onion. and mayonnaise.

“We have two types of areps, one is vegetarian and the other is Reina Pepiadas, who has meat. Enjoy it! ” she said as dozens of VCU students lined up to try one for lunch, along with samples of Venezuelan candy for dessert.

Lunch event, called Global Cafe, organized by VCU Office of Global Education and was created to raise awareness and appreciation of cultural diversity at VCU, and to provide students with an opportunity to meet classmates from around the world.

“Venezuela is a wonderful country,” said Diaz. “People are so amazing. Beautiful mountains, beautiful beaches and delicious food. ”

Global Café is one of nearly a dozen current or soon-to-be-launched programs aimed at increasing access to global education for VCU students, without necessarily traveling to other countries.

University student Claudia Diaz prepared arepas, a traditional dish from her country of origin, Venezuela, to share with other students as part of the VCU Global Cafe. (Kevin Morley, University Marketing)

“Global learning does not just happen abroad. “The cultural richness of the Richmond area and our campus offers so many unique global opportunities for our students,” he said. Jill Blondin, Ph.D., executive director of the Global Office of Education. “Whether it is building a deep relationship with an international student on campus, volunteering with an organization in the community like Rivemond Richmond or by virtually connecting with colleagues at one of our international partner universities, we want to ensure that all students are able to incorporate a global learning experience into their VCU education. “

Traditional VCU study opportunities abroad will not go anywhere, though stopped between COVID-19 and are gradually returning, with programs at the US State Department Level 1 and 2 places resuming this semester.

But while students are encouraged to consider studying abroad, not everyone, including non-traditional students with families, student-athletes, and those with full-time or part-time work, sees studying abroad as feasible. So a cornerstone of the strategic plan recently approved by the Office of Global Education is to expand access to international education for all VCU students.

“Whether those opportunities exist in the virtual realm or in person, here in Richmond or abroad, global learning helps prepare our students to be leaders in an increasingly global and interconnected world,” Blondin said. “Understanding that global engagement is a critical element of every student’s university experience, we strive to provide equal opportunities for all VCU students to engage globally.”

Online opportunities

A new program, Cultural conversation, which began last year, connects VCU students with peers at partner international institutions in weekly Zoom-focused meetings. Topics of conversation included art, business, environment, food, health, human rights, language, music and tourism.

This semester, VCU students have conducted social justice-focused conversations with students at Shimane University in Japan; sustainable development with participants in the English Practice Club in Bamako, Mali; student tourism at Kien Giang University in Vietnam; food and culture with students at La Salle University in Mexico; and diversity, equality and inclusion with students in VCU School of Arts in Qatar.

“During COVID, we were unable to travel abroad, but we wanted to continue to facilitate global learning opportunities,” said Audrey Short, Interim Assistant Director of Academic Programming for the VCU Global Living Learning Education Community . VCU Globe. “Talking to some of our international partners who were also in isolation, we decided to set up weekly online gatherings where our students could connect, from colleagues and share content that was meaningful to them.

“Right now, we’re still meeting, even though most of the students on campus have turned to face-to-face classes,” Short said. “This program allows more students to learn and meet people from several different countries while taking care of responsibilities at home.”

VCU students meet virtually with the English Practice Club in Bamako, Mali, as part of the VCU Cultural Conversation program. (Global Office of Education)

VCU is helping students find other individualized ways to benefit from international online experiences. When COVID-19 closed trips in 2020, many students who might have studied abroad took virtual lessons with universities in other countries or did virtual internships with global programs. While travel restrictions are being lifted, the Office of Global Education will continue to help facilitate these virtual experiences.

Shania Stevenson, a master’s degree in international studies with a focus on international social justice and mining in Spanish in School of World Studies IN College of Humanities and Sciences, is doing a virtual internship this fall with Arizona-based nonprofit Casa Alitas – or House of Little Wings – working to provide a safe haven for asylum seekers released by U.S. Border Patrol or immigration authorities for rest, rehydrate, eat and care for their children as they prepare for the rest of their journey.

“Although I am currently working with the organization as a virtual intern, the work I do still plays an important role and we hope it will have an impact on the future of the program,” Stevenson said. “Recently I completed a project where I organized From Global Café to Cultural Conversations, nearly a dozen new programs at the university aim to provide students with international experiences. ranging from English-speaking sources to financial aid for updating the program website. The aim of the project is to build a sustainable community and resource for guests entering and leaving Casa Alitas. At the moment, the site is more suitable for volunteers and donations and this project hopes to maximize the website as a resource for everyone. ”

Stevenson’s practice is through Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program, which makes study abroad programs more accessible to American students. She had originally planned to study abroad in Oaxaca, Mexico, but travel restrictions led her to associate with Casa Alitas, allowing her to work on important issues with an international organization.

“A virtual practice or excursion is incomparable to that of a real deal. However, I was still immersed in deep intercultural dialogue with people all over the world – Guatemala, Honduras, Venezuela to name a few, “she said.” Although not on the ground, I have been able to hear workers’ stories. of UNICEF and the international volunteers who have come to this amazing organization and trained and shared their experiences with me.The best part for me has been making these connections, learning from my peers and hearing the real stories of people who have gone through extremely stressful situations and endured. ”

Yulan Hibbert, second year graduate student at Interior design IN School of Arts, took an online course over the summer with Pusan ​​National University in Korea, one of a large number virtual programs facilitated by the Office of Global Education. The course focused on learning the Korean language and history.

The fact that the classroom was virtual and free, she said, made it easily accessible.

“I think it was valuable because I was able to learn a new language,” Hibbert said. “The class was about a month and I could distinguish Korean characters… and a few words. I realized how quickly a person can learn something when he puts his mind to it. ”

Connecting closer to home

Students have more opportunities than ever to have global experiences right here in Richmond. VCU Globe, along with ASPIRE VCU AND VCU bullets, is merging into a vibrant learning program called VCU transformation. As part of this move, some international educational programs that were previously only available to VCU Globe students will soon be accessible to all VCU students. One of these, Preparation of the Peace Corps, which prepares interested students to serve in the Peace Corps and other international services, will be available to all VCU students in the fall of 2022.

Another program, Phi Beta Delta, an honorary society with more than 200 chapters recognizing international student service, scholarships, education and inclusion, held its first VCU entry ceremony in the spring.

In the coming spring semester, the Office of Global Education is launching Cultural Ambassadors, a program that will provide students with opportunities to learn about different cultures on campus, while assisting international students with their English in a structured environment in class.

“Whether these opportunities exist in the virtual realm or in person, here in Richmond or abroad, global learning helps prepare our students to be leaders in an increasingly global and interconnected world.” Jill Blondin, Ph.D.

Another program, Conversation partners, matches VCU volunteer students with international students and scholars who are interested in learning more about American culture, practicing English, and gaining more confidence in their communication skills. Volunteers serve primarily as cultural mentors for international students and researchers, as well as having the opportunity to learn about their partner culture.

“They meet once a week, ideally for about an hour and just talk, make friends and learn about each other’s cultures,” said Nichole Dorton, student engagement and programming manager for the Office of Global Education. “It serves as a good opportunity for international students to practice their conversation skills by having the opportunity to have informal discussions and learn about American culture and also to share their culture.”

By making experiences like these easier for all VCU students to participate in, Blondin said, the Office of Global Education is helping students see the world from a different perspective.

“As students pursue their studies and move into the workforce, they need to become agile and curious thinkers who can tackle the world’s problems from a variety of perspectives,” she said. “We are not just educating students for today, but we are equipping them with the skills to solve tomorrow’s global problems. “Having an intercultural understanding of the world is a critical part of that.”