International
Melbourne protests raise security concerns among politicians as PM criticizes violent scenes
Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he understands the frustration caused by the violent protests in Melbourne over the weekend and has called on governments to take a step back from interfering in people’s personal lives.
Main points:
- Scott Morrison said it was time for strict public health measures to be withdrawn
- The Prime Minister also criticized the threatening behavior of some demonstrators
- Federal politicians have expressed fears for their safety after the protest
Protesters against a pandemic management bill in Victoria were seen marching through Melbourne holding a lake and a tripod and chanting threats to assassinate state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.
Morrison said people were rightly frustrated by the pandemic, but that was no excuse for violent behavior.
“These threats and intimidation have no place in Australia,” Mr Morrison said.
“We are a peaceful civil society. [When]”We have disagreements, we do not treat them with violence, there can be no tolerance for this.”
But Morrison said the frustration was fueled by governments “telling Australians what to do” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it was time to tighten public health measures.
“It’s time for governments to step back and for Australians to take their lives back,” he said.
Federal politicians fear for security after the protests
Some federal politicians have raised serious concerns about their safety following weekend protests.
Victorian police have confirmed they are investigating threats made against state politicians during protests against the state government pandemic laws.
Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie said it was a scary sight.
“If you want to go out there and protest, be my guest. You have your freedom to do that, we are all Australians,” Senator Lambie said.
“It does not matter what you think of Daniel Andrews, it does not matter what you think of me, we are still human beings and have families in our homes.”
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Morrison should distance himself from the protests.
“I condemn any violent image and threat that has been made, I also urge Scott Morrison and other public leaders to show leadership and call for these behaviors and distance themselves from it,” he said.
“There is no place in Australian public life.”
Labor Vice President Tanya Plibersek said it was clear that right-wing extremism was on the rise across Australia.
“Certainly people have a right to express an opinion that should never come with threats to the health or safety of other Australians.”
Fears for the safety of elected leaders have increased since British Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a founding meeting last month.
Following that incident, some politicians in Australia raised concerns about their safety.
The government is consulting with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner if security measures to protect politicians need to be changed.
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-18/prime-minister-rebukes-violent-melboune-covid-19-protesters/100629356
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]