Melbourne protests raise security concerns among politicians as PM criticizes violent scenes

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he understands the frustration caused by the violent protests in Melbourne over the weekend and has called on governments to take a step back from interfering in people’s personal lives.

Protesters against a pandemic management bill in Victoria were seen marching through Melbourne holding a lake and a tripod and chanting threats to assassinate state Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

Morrison said people were rightly frustrated by the pandemic, but that was no excuse for violent behavior.

“These threats and intimidation have no place in Australia,” Mr Morrison said.

“We are a peaceful civil society. [When]”We have disagreements, we do not treat them with violence, there can be no tolerance for this.”

Protesters opposing a Victorian pandemic bill were seen calling for violence against politicians at a weekend demonstration. ( AAP: Joel Carrett )

But Morrison said the frustration was fueled by governments “telling Australians what to do” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and it was time to tighten public health measures.

“It’s time for governments to step back and for Australians to take their lives back,” he said.

Federal politicians fear for security after the protests

Some federal politicians have raised serious concerns about their safety following weekend protests.

Victorian police have confirmed they are investigating threats made against state politicians during protests against the state government pandemic laws.

Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie said it was a scary sight.

“If you want to go out there and protest, be my guest. You have your freedom to do that, we are all Australians,” Senator Lambie said.

“But this is too much. It’s absolutely scary, to be honest with you.”

“It does not matter what you think of Daniel Andrews, it does not matter what you think of me, we are still human beings and have families in our homes.”

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said Morrison should distance himself from the protests.

“I condemn any violent image and threat that has been made, I also urge Scott Morrison and other public leaders to show leadership and call for these behaviors and distance themselves from it,” he said.

“There is no place in Australian public life.”

Labor Vice President Tanya Plibersek said it was clear that right-wing extremism was on the rise across Australia.

“Certainly people have a right to express an opinion that should never come with threats to the health or safety of other Australians.”

Fears for the safety of elected leaders have increased since British Conservative MP Sir David Amess was stabbed to death during a founding meeting last month.

Following that incident, some politicians in Australia raised concerns about their safety.

The government is consulting with the Australian Federal Police Commissioner if security measures to protect politicians need to be changed.

