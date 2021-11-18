Offline: Chinese data law adds to global transport disruption

Containers seen at Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China, October 19, 2020. REUTERS / Aly Song

LONDON / HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, disappointing efforts to ease obstacles that are digging into the global economy, according to three sources. of transport directly affected. .

China’s Personal Information Protection Act, which went into effect on November 1, has added a set of new rules designed to increase government control over how domestic and foreign organizations collect and export China data.

Although there are no specific guidelines for shipping data in the regulations, some domestic providers in China have stopped providing information to foreign companies as a direct result of the new rules, Reuters sources said Wednesday.

The data is backed up to provide information on cargo volumes and help optimize logistics by anticipating congestion, so companies can make key transport route decisions.

MarineTraffic, a leading global provider of ship tracking and maritime intelligence, is among those foreign companies that are now experiencing gaps in vital shipping location data from China, where most of the world’s supply of manufactured goods comes from. and some industrial goods.

“If this continues, it will have a huge impact in terms of global visibility, especially when we are in the busy Christmas period with supply chains already facing major problems around the world,” said Anastassis Touros, CEO of AIS network team at MarineTraffic.

“Suddenly we do not know when the ships are departing and from where, and we also do not have the full view of the congestion of the port that AIS offers us.”

The so-called Automatic Identification System (AIS) provides location on the ship. Used by other ships, ports and many other organizations from banks and merchants for search and rescue operations.

From October 28 to November 15, the level of land transport data in all Chinese waters was estimated to have dropped 90% according to intelligence and market provider VesselsValue.

“As China is a major importer of coal and iron ore and one of the leading container exporters globally, this decline in position data could pose significant challenges regarding the visibility of the ocean supply chain,” he said. chief trade analyst Charlotte Cook.

Two other sources estimate the drop in terrestrial AIS data by up to 45% in recent days.

A Guangdong Maritime Safety Administration official told Reuters the AIS rules were set by the department’s headquarters in Beijing. Calls to the Maritime Safety Administration office in Beijing went unanswered.

Other Chinese officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A spokesman for the UN agency, the International Maritime Organization, which approved the global AIS regulations, had no comment when contacted.

AIS information is obtained from continuous broadcasts and although it can be collected using satellite data, terrestrial data is required for areas with high congestion or places where frequent updates are required.

It was unclear how AIS users would be able to keep track of transport movements if data gaps persist.

The lack of tracking capability comes at a time when COVID-19 has already exposed the fragility of used global supply chains for everything from food to fashion.

Rising demand for goods and a shortage of containers has created interruptions to ports around the world, making AIS data even more important in determining delivery times from leading suppliers in China.

Mainland China is home to six of the ten largest container ports in the world.

An employee at Elane Inc., a Beijing-based company that owns an AIS data platform with about 2.5 million users, told Reuters that all relations with foreign entities were recently severed.

“The changes happened last month, we only provide data for local users now,” said the employee, who asked not to be identified.

