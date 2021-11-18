Jessica Watkins will be the first woman of color on the International Space Station crew





Watkins, a geologist who earned a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from the University of California, Los Angeles, will serve as a mission specialist during the Crew-4 flight. She was chosen to become a candidate for astronaut in 2017 and the April mission will be her first space trip, according to the agency. Although a handful of black astronauts have visited the space station during its 21-year history, almost all have had short stays that typically last less than two weeks during NASA’s space shuttle program. Last year, Victor Glover became the first colored astronaut to embark on a long-term mission to the space station, and Watkins will become the first colored woman to do the same. In 2018, NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps was expected to become the first astronaut or black woman to embark on an extended mission to the space station, but she was suddenly replaced less than six months before the flight. NASA did not provide an explanation for the passage and The reported the Washington Post at the time when Epps’ brother blamed racism on the space agency for the sudden change of crew. Epps is still scheduled to take part in the first operational flight of Boeing’s Starliner space capsule to the space station, although it is not yet known when it could happen. The Starliner capsule was plagued by delays in development and an unmanned test flight that was to take place in August was postponed due to problems with some of the spacecraft’s propulsion valves. Last year, Watkins was chosen to join a select group of NASA astronauts who lead the agency’s multibillion-dollar Artemis program, which aims to bring humans back to the Moon. As part of the initiative, NASA is expected to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface by 2025. In a video released by NASA last December, Watkins talked about watching a mission to the Moon and what it takes to achieve great things. “A dream seems like a big and distant goal that will be difficult to achieve and something you can achieve much later in life,” she said. “But in reality, what is a dream or a dream come true is simply putting one foot in front of the other on a daily basis. And if you put enough of those footprints together, eventually they become a path to your dreams.” FollowNBCBLKINFacebook,TweetANDInstagram.

