Fiduciary Trust International publishes research report on the development of a sustainable food system in the United States





Northampton, MA – News Direct – Franklin Templeton The latest Fiduciary Trust Internationals study report explores the role of private equity in developing a sustainable land-based food system. Co-authored with Gratitude Railroad (GRR), an influential investor community, the report outlines the basics of sustainable agriculture, provides an impact assessment framework, and identifies investment opportunities identified. The report addresses: Basics of the issue area: Exploring the basic dynamics of sustainable agriculture, explaining the extent of the challenge and its importance to human and environmental well-being.

The role of private capital: Impressive investment is not a panacea. On the contrary, it is often more effective as a complement to traditional philanthropy. The report identifies which, if any, market failures are relevant to sustainable agriculture and the role that private capital can play in addressing this problematic area.

Impact assessment: This report provides a reference framework for assessing the impact potential of particular investment opportunities.

Set of investment opportunities: The report provides a summary of a subset of investment opportunities that exist within the problem area of ​​sustainable agriculture. Fiduciary Trust International provides investment management, trust, assets and related services to high net worth individuals and households, foundations and institutional clients. Gratitude Railroad (GRR) is an influential investment firm and community network of individual, family and institutional investors committed to solving environmental and social challenges through the profitable placement of financial, intellectual and human capital. The Fiduciary Trust and GRR joined forces in 2021 to unite their connected investor communities on critical topics in sustainable investment. This collaboration allowed both organizations to use their respective networks, investor relationships, and knowledge bases for joint research projects and events. The Fiduciary Trust and GRR identified Sustainable Agriculture as one of the key areas of interest to both their investment communities. The Fiduciary Trust and GRR worked together to develop, research, and prepare the following Landscape Review. The story goes on The Landscape Review was prepared using information gathered from a variety of sources: Academic and Industrial Research: The Fiduciary Trust and GRR consulted publicly available research and private sources to inform their views.

Expert opinions: FTI and GRR consulted with their networks of fund managers, investors, consultants and specialists in other areas of affairs.

Investment Manager Interviews: While the proper due diligence for a particular investment manager is beyond the scope of a Landscape Review, Fiduciary Trust and GRR interviewed investment managers who are actively engaged in Sustainable Agriculture in order to learn more about their strategies and benefit from their perspectives. About Fiduciary Trust International Fiduciary Trust International, a New York-based global asset management firm, has served individuals, families, foundations and foundations since 1931. With over $ 99 billion in assets under management and administration since September 30, 2021 , the firm specializes in asset planning strategy, investment management and trust and asset services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries have offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Louis. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE and Reston, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International at LinkedIn AND Tweet: @FiduciaryTrust. About Franklin Templeton Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating like Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. The mission of Franklin Templetons is to help clients achieve the best results through the expertise of investment management, asset management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capital capabilities, fixed income, highly active solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management since September 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklinresources.com. Check out additional multimedia and more ESG stories from Franklin Templeton at 3blmedia.com Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/fiduciary-trust-international-releases-research-report-on-developing-a-sustainable-food-system-in-the-united-states-322790570

