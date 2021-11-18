Clashes on the Poland-Belarus border sparking international tensions

Fighting migrants from the Middle East are desperate to join the European Union, but are being exploited by the Belarusian government of Alexander Lukashenko in a geopolitical game that is fueling major tensions within the European Union and on NATO’s eastern borders.

Immigrants are stranded on the border with Belarus as they try to cross through Poland to Central Europe as they face tear gas and water cannons from Polish border security. Increasingly frustrated, migrants gathered at the border began throwing stones at Polish border officials in response to their repressive tactics. Meanwhile, Belarusian forces are effectively encouraging migrants to head to the border in a flagrant move to cause trouble with an EU and NATO member state.

Europe faced a much larger wave of migrants in 2015 and 2016, driven mainly by the Syrian civil war. The influx of immigrants at the time led to an increase in support for xenophobic populist and nationalist leaders, who criticized immigrants, claiming they were a threat to their national identity. Lukashenko knows this and his trick is to sow chaos and fear over another migrant crisis that will damage the cohesion of the European Union.

Lukashenko is playing this high-stakes game with the EU in a bid to lift a series of sanctions imposed after the regime brutally suppressed mass protests over the controversial August 2020 presidential election, in which Lukashenko declared victory by 80 % of votes. and many international observers are considered fraudulent. Poland is also a vocal supporter of the pro-democracy movement that emerged in Belarus and vowed to stand in solidarity with the political opposition to Lukashenko.

Many dissidents and activists, fearing retribution from the regime, fled to Poland and now live in exile. Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, considered the legitimate winner in the August 2020 presidential election, met with the mayor of Warsaw and Poland has welcomed other movements of political dissidents widely seen in Belarus as provocative.

Additional sanctions were imposed on Belarus in May after a Belarusian fighter jet forced the downing of a Ryanair flight carrying a prominent Belarusian dissident and frequent critic of Lukashenko, who was subsequently arrested. Undoubtedly, Lukashenko’s intention is to put pressure on Poland to lobby the EU to lift crippling sanctions on Belarus. Dangerous gambling can be counterproductive, as the international community is weighing more sanctions on Belarus over this man-made humanitarian disaster.

The exploitation of Lukashenko’s emigrants for his own political gain has been further encouraged by closer ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

Although Belarus was once a constituent republic of the former Soviet Union and has close ties to Russia, Minsk has devised a course somewhat independent of Moscow since gaining independence in 1991. Sometimes Minsk was seen as a neutral arbiter, awaiting agreements. peace in 2014 to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

However, once it became clear that Lukashenko would not concede defeat in the August 2020 elections, he increasingly relied on the support of Vladimir Putin. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki blamed Putin for the orchestrated border crisis. “This attack that Lukashenko is carrying out has its brains in Moscow, the organizer is President Putin,” Morawiecki told parliament.

The border crisis produced by Belarus and Poland fits perfectly into Putin’s book of confrontational games with the West.

“From Putin’s point of view, this makes perfect sense,” John Herbst, senior director of the Atlantic Councils Eurasia Center and former ambassador to Ukraine, told Fox News. “This worries the EU and especially Poland and Lithuania, active critics of the Kremlin policy, and creates a second crisis at the same time as it is intimidating a further escalation in Ukraine. The good thing is that he does not claim any responsibility. “Belarus-Poland. the dust rises, but it can take advantage of it.”

As conditions worsen and migrants face brutal sub-zero temperatures, the dangerous escalation on the Belarus-Poland border is triggering a humanitarian crisis that could spark a wider regional conflict. Poland sent thousands of troops to reinforce its border just as Belarus is strengthening its border security presence.

The link between Poland, a member of the European Union and NATO, and Belarus, a close ally of Russia and a historic adversary of Poland and NATO, makes the border blockade even weaker. As a NATO member, Poland has the right to defend Article 5, which states that an attack on one member state is an attack on all. Any incursion of Belarus into Poland, due to provocation or miscalculation, could very well trigger Article’s collective defense clause and bring the United States into a confrontation with Russia.

With the risk of escalation plaguing all parties, Belarusian authorities have taken some measures to reduce tensions. On Wednesday, border officials began relocating some migrants to shelters, but it remains unclear what Lukashenko’s next moves will be.