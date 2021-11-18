Your Conference Thursday – The New York Times





Lukashenko plays dangerously on the Belarus-Poland border Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader whom the EU accuses of creating a migrant crisis on the border with Poland, could face a serious headache if thousands of asylum seekers try to stay in his country. Belarus is a poor, repressive former Soviet republic with little to offer in the way of jobs and other opportunities. But for some immigrants, staying in the country seems more appealing than returning to their home countries or facing Polish soldiers and border guards. Belarus is a very, very good country, a migrant was observed. A rush of asylum seekers could be problematic for Lukashenko. Belarus has little experience in accepting immigrants and has generally been hostile to non-Christian settlers from outside Europe. For weeks, she has denounced her neighbors for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum applications from those who make it across the border. Show support: An unofficial network in Poland has worked to support those who have managed to cross from Belarus, including placing a green light in a window to show migrants that they are safe to seek help.

Explanator: The Poland-Belarus clash is different from the recent migrant crisis. That is why. Connected: A Greek trial is set to begin today for two dozen aid workers, some of them foreigners. They are accused of espionage for their role in helping migrants who arrived in the country from 2016 to 2018.

Covid Europe Cultural War In parts of Europe, vaccine resistance has become the long tail of populist nationalist movements that rocked European politics for a decade. The pockets of unvaccinated people are fueling recent rounds of infection, straining hospital wards and jeopardizing economic recovery. In response, many governments are using a thin coercion covered with a mix of mandates, incentives and punishments.

In countries like France, which requires a vaccine passport to enter most social settings, the measures are working. But regional resistance to the Covid vaccine remains. In Central and Eastern Europe and in German-speaking countries and regions bordering them the problem is more stubborn. Wallpapers: Sociologists say that, in these regions, vaccine resistance is nurtured by an influential culture of alternative medicine and by a strong tradition of decentralized government that tends to nurture distrust of the rules set by the capital. The far-right ecosystem in those regions knows how to exploit both. Quoted: It shows the success of far-right fans on the issue and the failure of ordinary politicians to take it quite seriously, said Pia Lamberty of CeMAS, a research organization focused on misinformation and conspiracy theories about anti-vaccine sentiment. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments: The Biden administration is expanding production of coronavirus vaccines in the U.S., with the goal of producing one billion doses a year starting in the second half of 2022.

Growing demand for Covid testing in the Netherlands, combined with a lack of workers to book appointments, is pushing the boundaries of the country’s health services.

Blinkens trip to East Africa On his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa, Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, hoped to ease unrest involving Sudan and Ethiopia. But tensions in both countries worsened on his first full day there. In Khartoum, Sudan, security forces shot and killed at least 15 pro-democracy protesters and wounded many more in the deadliest violence since a military coup on October 25. In Ethiopia, a civil war continued to rage as besieged Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, once a Western lover, attacked international critics.

Speaking to reporters in Kenya, Blinken said the war in Ethiopia must be stopped, urging both sides to enter into talks without preconditions. He renewed his call for the reinstatement of Abdullah Hamdok, the Sudanese prime minister who was ousted in a coup last month and has since been held under house arrest. Wallpapers: Blinkens’s visit to East Africa came after months of intense engagement by his regional envoy, Jeffrey D. Feltman, who has been moving between capitals in recent weeks in a furious clash for diplomatic solutions. LATEST NEWS Other great stories

Americans’ appetite for leather upholstery on luxury vehicles is helping with illegal deforestation on Amazon, an investigation by The Times has revealed. Although most farms in the region are not linked to illegal deforestation, the findings show how illegal skin enters the global supply chain, bypassing a system set up by slaughterhouses and skin companies in an attempt to show the legitimacy of farms. their livestock.

Beauty politics and competitions Swimwear and belts are still there, but in recent years, contestants in beauty pageants have used contests to raise awareness of social issues, as did Miss Universe Myanmar, Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, above, this year for the junta in its place. But few people have had to make the decision required by South Africa’s youngest beauty queen: To live her childhood dream or show global solidarity. Activists and the South African government have called on Lalela Mswane, who was crowned Miss South Africa 2021, to boycott the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians, with whom the African National Congress has a long and close relationship. . We would be very insincere and honestly pathetic if we associated ourselves with such inhumanity, said the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture in South Africa. The ministry is threatening to pull out of the competition, but it is unclear what that would mean if Mswane would be allowed to wave the South African flag or even identify herself as Miss South Africa if she ran. Miss Malaysia and Miss Indonesia have said they will not attend. Now Mswane, a 24-year-old law graduate, will have to take a stand on an issue that has divided and hindered diplomats and presidents for decades. Lynsey Chutel

