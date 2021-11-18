Don Martin: With Trudeau back as target, worst could end for O’Toole

OTAVA – If the bad leaders come from three, the ugly title storm this week makes it clear Erin OToole in the group of catastrophic conservative leaders alongside Andrew Scheer and Stockwell Day.

But the worst could be now after OToole as his party prepares to return to Parliament after five days to target the real target, particularly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Behind closed doors Wednesday, the conservative group approved a crisis — what crisis? view of the challenges that are opening up to their leader of just 15 months.

Commonly credible sources say there were few signs that calls for an early review of OTooles’s reign were gaining traction among MPs or that his harsh discipline towards dissidents was considered unacceptably harsh.

True, the use of voicemail to tell Senator Denise Batters that she was cast as a Conservative MP for launching a leadership review petition was cowardly.

OToole should have had the courage to look her in the eye when the knife came in and perhaps explain that she could return to the parliamentary group if the leadership petition fails to attract enough signatures.

But Batters is just a senator, after all, and the Red House is no longer filled with napping nominees who think what party leaders think.

Now dominated by independents, though nominated by the liberal-leaning Trudeau for the most part, it makes almost no sense to allow more appointed senators to parade the Conservative flag across the upper chamber. They should all be excluded from the group. But I leave.

Perhaps the best news for OToole on Wednesday were the indications that the so-called Civil Liberties Group of vaccine advocates – essentially Andrew Scheer loyalists and anti-abortion MPs engaged in a new crusade – has come to an end. As one MP said, they were never really one thing anyway.

If so, that eliminates a major parliamentary migraine for OToole once he returns to the House of Representatives, because you simply know that Trudeau will spit on him to throw feather tar across the party as a dangerous advocate of maintaining vaccination.

In the big picture, observers in the hall of parliamentary groups tell me that a maximum of a dozen deputies are suspected of being out of position with the OTooles leadership, but none is expected to come out publicly with their views. As a former insider described it, they are just chocolate soldiers who will melt in the heat of battle.

Now, that does not mean that Erin OToole is suddenly joining a kumbaya love group where he is safe from a boardwalk until the next election.

His popularity in the polls is staggering and is likely to drop even further amid the roar of rebel rebels. His moderation of the ideological extremists of the right has created more real blue enemies than Senator Batters. And without a possible election victory on the horizon, he has no cabinet considerations to hang on to as a way to enforce discipline among suspects.

But a return to Parliament brings opportunities for a formal opposition, while waiting around simply frees up space for internal wrongdoing.

If Trudeau returns from Washington this week without any gift to save face from President Joe Biden, while “Buy American” protectionism rises to levels similar to Trump, well, he delivers high-caliber ammunition for a Conservative attack on the House of Commons next week. .

(As an aside, I would not be surprised if Trudeau misses most of next week in the Commons to spread empathy and the multimillion-dollar aid around the flood-ravaged BC. It is definitely a justified mission of mercy for disaster worst natural this year, but also offers irresistible prime optics).

And while curbing inflation and rebuilding broken supply chains are beyond the capabilities of any prime minister, it does not mean that opposition parties may not have a day on the ground trying to link public anger to Trudeau’s economic mismanagement.

After some very bad weeks, Erin OToole is now relying on his influential MPs to shame the rebel MPs in silence and keep the OToole review fever infection at bay.

The aim now is to aim at Trudeau and stop the besieged conservative wagons from firing inwards.

