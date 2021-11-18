International
JONESBORO Students from all over the world came together on Wednesday to learn about different cultures and their languages during the celebrations of International Education Week.
It’s a great opportunity to practice and learn other languages, but nothing too wide, said Kevin Berry, a student engagement specialist, for SELL (Rapid Language Learning Exchange) at the International Program Building at State University of Arkansas. This event is designed to pair students who want to study abroad with current exchange students enrolled or ambassadors from different nationalities to talk about the experiences of their country or region.
Mallory Yarbrough, director of international programs, said International Education Week provides an opportunity for international students to share their unique cultural background with the A-State community.
Whether you try a new game at our culture festival or even learn a new language at today’s event, she added.
Arkansas State University has more than 600 exchange students from 60 countries. There were nine different stations with students from different countries.
We encourage all students, including those in study abroad programs and Hope International, to come and socialize, Yarbrough said.
Because of COVID-19 we had to change things up a bit, which has attracted a smaller turnout this year, but we could not celebrate last year either, she added.
Attendance at the international culture celebrations on Tuesday evening had been 175 people compared to more than 700 people attending the big food festival in 2019.
Previous activities planned for this week included:
The Paint Your World art competition on Monday, where students painted paintings that represented what life was like on the part of the world’s students.
International cultural activities on Tuesday that included candy and games from around the world.
SHIT on Wednesday where students talked to other students about their country or region experiences and practiced and learned phrases from other languages.
Today there will be chalk art from 08:00 to 17:00 outside the Reng Student Union where students draw country flags and play with the Puzzle of the World map tomorrow from 11:30 to 14:30 inside the Lobby of Student Union where students, faculty and staff can test their understanding and see what they know about how the world fits together.
International Education Week is celebrated by universities and colleges around the world every November to commemorate International Student Day on 17 November.
According to the Wikipedia website, on November 17, 1939, student resistance in the streets of Prague against the Nazi occupation where the Nazis rallied students, killed nine student leaders and sent over 1,200 students to concentration camps and inspired the rise of an anti. -Coalition of Nazi students. In 1941, November 17 was declared International Student Day by the International Student Council in London, which marked the beginning of the founding of the International Student Union.
