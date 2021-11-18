Voyager Global Mobility acquires Fast Track Mobility – Rental Operations





Both VGM and Fast Track offer vehicles for Uber and Lyft drivers. Voyager Global Mobility announced the acquisition of Fast Track Mobility on November 8, increasing the company’s operating space for rental vehicles in New York City. The transaction was organized by EA Markets with preferred capital by Prudential Private Capital, the private equity arm of PGIM Inc., the $ 1.3 trillion global investment management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. Voyager Global Mobility operates in the global mobility industry offering professionally managed and licensed vehicles in many sectors in two countries and 15 different cities. VGM operates in the direction of travel, car sharing, government mobility and other car sharing points on demand for companies such as Uber, Didi, Lyft, Via, Turo and Getaround. “VGM has been a friendly competitor to Fast Track for almost a decade and we are very excited to bring this operation under the VGM umbrella into synergistic benefits,” said Sam Jurkowicz, co-founder and co-CEO of VGM. Eric Rothman, founder, CEO and president of Fast Track will stay with the company until the end of 2021 to help with the transition and will serve in an advisory capacity thereafter. In 2017, Rothman was appointed to serve on the ACRA board and its Mobility Task Force. Sam Levine, Managing Partner at Bagnols Family Office Investment Partners, added: “EA Markets provided unparalleled advice and guidance throughout the transaction process, fostering an ongoing partnership with Prudential Private Capital. We have very significant growth plans as we expand globally. and EA will continue to be our trusted advisor throughout our journey because they have performed and gained our full trust. ” EA Markets served as VGM’s arranger and financial advisor in negotiating financing within VGM’s capital structure and advising the company throughout the merger and acquisition process. This is EA Markets’ fourth transaction with the company.

