NZ is opening up domestically and a decision is coming to the international border





As vaccination rates rise, the government has been under tremendous pressure to allow Auckland residents to return to work, education and travel. Read more Ms. Ardern softened this week by announcing freedom of movement in and out of NZ’s largest city from December 15 – but only for vaccinated Kiwis, or those with evidence of a negative test. She also announced that NZ will also leave the massive blockades in early December, with a date to be set at a close cabinet meeting on November 29th. With major domestic decisions off the road, the final major call is when NZ will open up to the world. A government spokesman told the VET that the decision would be made in the next two weeks, bringing much-needed security to overseas-based Kiwis seeking a way home. Currently, all international immigrants – without exception – must spend one week in quarantine (locally known as MIQ – isolation and managed quarantine) upon arrival, and must earn that quarantine seat in a sharply contested vote. Motorcyclists at Auckland’s northern border at Te Hana have their credentials checked. Source: Getty Images / Fiona Goodall The government’s reopening plan, announced in August, is to allow home isolation instead of quarantine in the first quarter of 2022. Many see that plan as outdated, as it was designed at a time when COVID-19 was not present in the community. “There is a strong case for limiting MIQs for those flying to Auckland only for those from very high risk countries,” said University of Otago professor Nick Wilson. “For most arrivals in Auckland, the risk can be properly managed by testing and possibly a quarantine period at home.” The government quarantine policy has caused disappointment. Thousands of kiwis caught by COVID-19 in the local outbreak are being isolated at home, but those seeking to return home who are fully vaccinated and do not have the virus are either stranded overseas or need to be quarantined in hotels. Read more “This is a horrible situation for families … having a Christmas dinner with an empty seat at the table with a wait for a family member to return home,” said opposition leader Judith Collins. The opposition is accusing the government of inciting fear when it calls overseas-based kiwis “cumulative risks” and allowing them to return home is “opening the door” to the virus. “No one is inciting fear. We are simply describing as reality what we will have to manage,” Ms Ardern said. “This is a significant change in the way we have managed COVID-19 and we are making sure to pass these changes on purpose and carefully.”

