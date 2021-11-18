





Wahington, DC | 17 November 2021 07:10 PM Eastern Standard Time The International Association of Political Consultants (IAPC) recently completed its 54th yearth the annual conference held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees from around the world, including Africa, Australia, Europe, North and South America discussed a variety of topics focused on elections and democracy. At the end of the two-day conference, she presented the prestigious Democracy Award to jailed Russian democracy leader Alexei Navalny. “Despite being a virtual conference, we were able to have informative and interesting presentations ranging from Threats and Challenges to Democracy in the African Campaign to the State of Political Polls,” he said. Matt Klink, Elected President of the IAPC. The IAPC brings together key policy advisers to share ideas, best practices and promote the democratic process. Outgoing IAPC President Mauricio De Vengoechea added, I want to thank Brent Buchanan and conference organizers for organizing an excellent conference. I also want to thank our main sponsor Banreservas and many other firms that helped make this conference a success. Keynote speakers included Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, Raquel Pena, Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Jeff Roe,’s campaign adviser to Governor Glen Youngkins, and Anita Dunn, former senior adviser to US President Biden. Attendees at the conference also listened to Celinda Lake, Dr. Reza Kazemi, Ekatrina Egorova, Nic Chessman and Dr. Tom Palmer. At the end of the Conference, the membership elected the new Board of Directors and adopted a series of resolutions. The next IAPC Conference is scheduled for London, England from 13 to 16 November 2022. Details will be forthcoming regarding IAPC Website. Founded in 1968, the IAPC brings together members at its annual meeting to exchange views and information on policy developments and campaign techniques. Contact details President – Elects KPAQ Matt Klink +1 310-283-6267 [email protected] Vice President of Communications – Elects IAPC Marcel again +1 416-907-2126 [email protected] Company website https://www.iapc.org

