British F-35 fighter jet crashes while flying from HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier





The pilot jumped and returned safely to the ship and an investigation into the incident, which occurred during routine flight operations, had begun, the ministry said.

Britain operates the F-35B, a variant of the US-developed stealth aircraft, which cost about $ 115 million each to build.

“The ability to operate from the sea with the most advanced fighter jets ever created is an important moment in our history, providing security for our allies and demonstrating the dreaded UK air force to our opponents,” he said in a statement. statement by British Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. in that time.

The British F-35s saw their first combat in 2019, launching attacks against ISIS in Iraq and Syria from a Royal Air Force base on the island of Cyprus. With plans to buy the 138 F-35, Britain would be the third-largest aircraft operator produced by Lockheed-Martin, after the United States and Japan. Both the US and Japan have lost their F-35s due to accidents. In September 2018, a U.S. Navy F-35B crashed in South Carolina, the first ever collision of an F-35. In April 2019, a Japanese F-35A crashed in the Pacific Ocean near northern Japan, killing its pilot. The Japanese Ministry of Defense later attributed that collision to spatial disorientation, meaning the pilot could not feel his environment adequately, and essentially flew the stealth fighter straight into the ocean during the night training mission. In May 2020, a U.S. Air Force F-35A crashed in Florida during routine training, but the pilot was thrown safe. Following the crash on Wednesday, the maker of the F-35 aircraft seat, British company Martin-Baker, advertised its device. “We have saved 7,662 air crew lives from around the world to date,” the company said on its Twitter page. Martin-Baker extracted seats are used in a range of aircraft, not just the F-35. The British clash is coming in the final part of a trip for Queen Elizabeth, leading what the UK calls Carrier Strike Group 21, which saw her travel as far as Japan and South Korea to participate in training with allies and partners, while The Royal Navy strives to increase its global presence. When the strike group left the UK in the spring, the British Ministry of Defense described it as the largest concentration of naval and air power to leave the British coast in a generation. US and Dutch warships are part of the attack group and 10 US Navy Corps F-35s have operated outside Queen Elizabeth along with eight British stealth aircraft. When a version of this transport attack group sailed together during military exercises outside Scotland last fall, the UK Ministry of Defense said it was carrying “the largest concentration of fighter jets to operate at sea by a Royal Navy transporter that by HMS Hermes in 1983 “. He also said it was “the largest group of fifth-generation air fighters at sea anywhere in the world”. Fifth generation fighters are the most advanced fighter jets in the air. There was no immediate word on whether the UK would try to recover the F-35 wreckage from the Mediterranean. When the Japanese F-35 crashed in 2019, there was speculation that the wreckage could be a target for potential rivals like Russia and China, who could gain access to its advanced technology. But both the US and Japan rejected the idea.

