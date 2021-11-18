International tech firms are finding homes in Central Florida





ORLANDO, Fla. Orlando has positioned itself as a hub for technology and a place for companies starting to expand elsewhere. What you need to know The city of Orlando has positioned itself as a technology hub for overseas companies to expand

Denmark-based Eloomi is one of those companies, choosing Orlando to compliment offices in major markets like London and Dsseldorf

Founder and CEO Claus Johansen said Orlando’s friendly atmosphere and the help he is receiving from the city persuaded him to open an office here. In recent months, companies based around the globe from South Africa to the Netherlands have benefited from incentives offered by the region. And a tech company, eloomi, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is no different from the one that recently set up its first US office in Beautiful City. Six years ago, Claus Johansen, an expert on training and development of team members within organizations, saw a market need for innovative human resource software. Fast forward and eloomi opened offices in major markets such as London and Dsseldorf, and then set its sights on the United States. But Johansen, founder and CEO of eloomi, said Central Florida was the total reduction package, as he noted lower cost of living and lower taxes. We chose Orlando mainly because of its super friendly area, he said. We also received great help from the city of Orlando to help us settle here. Gaining access to search offices, recruitment companies. All the things that are not very easy when you are coming to a new place. Johansen said he appreciated the help of the Orlando Economic Partnership, creating the necessary connections. He just flew last Friday on one of the first flights of vaccinated passengers from Europe. Meanwhile, his small team has rented tables in the co-op space, Industrious, until eloomi settles into a more permanent home in the coming weeks. Johansen has also used his time in City Beautiful to hire more employees for high-paying positions. He must fill 25 to 50 jobs, from sales development representative to account executive roles, with starting salaries of $ 60,000 plus commission. It relates well to the Partnership objective: to help provide high-paying jobs that exceed the Orlando region average of about $ 44,000. Johansen said he was convinced moving to downtown Orlando was the right choice, adding that, now himself here, he is pleasantly surprised by the city’s functioning, atmosphere and culture. It’s a big city, but its kind of a terrestrial mentality, “he said.” Downtown area, easy to navigate. You can walk on anything. You can drive within 30 minutes to anything in Orlando, and that matters, you know, to the people who will be working in my company. Have a good work-life balance.

