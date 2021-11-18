Europe was already facing a winter gas crisis. The risks just got bigger





European natural gas futures ended up almost 18% higher on Tuesday and rose again on Wednesday. Wholesale prices in the UK also grew. They are now returning to record levels in early October, when several factories in Europe and the UK closed because their operations had become unprofitable.

The concern reflects a growing uncertainty: with the onset of colder weather, will the region be able to get the energy it needs to supply buildings and businesses and heat homes in the middle of a global fuel clashes

“Markets are extremely concerned,” said Nikos Tsafos, an energy and geopolitics expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC. “The lack of certification adds to this anxiety.”

Germany’s decision not to approve Nord Stream 2 for now, because the pipeline operator is based in Switzerland, seems to be based on a legal technique. But the move will delay the date when gas is expected to start flowing, a turning point analysts have said could alleviate energy shortages in Europe.

“The timeline for starting the pipeline now seems longer than we originally expected,” strategists at Goldman Sachs wrote in a research note. They now predict that gas will start flowing along the pipeline in February 2022, though some analysts think it will be even later. This means that we can not rely on supply growth in the coming months, a period that would already be challenging. “Nord Stream 2 is the pipeline that could change the supply game in Europe and reverse the scale, so delays in its use mean that the current tight gas market conditions will continue through the winter,” said Carlos Torres Diaz. head of gas and energy markets. at Rystad Energy. Importance of Nord Stream 2 The European Union receives about 40% of its imports natural gas from Russia, and although it switches to cleaner energy sources, this dependence is expected to remain intact. Construction of Nord Stream 2 by Gazprom, which is controlled by the Russian state, began in 2018 and was completed in September. It is set to send 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year directly from Russia to Europe. The pipeline has always been controversial because it bypasses Ukraine, prompting countries like the United States to warn that it will increase Moscow’s influence in the region. But there was speculation that the approval process for the start of operations could be accelerated as natural gas prices in Europe rose further due to weather patterns and an increase in demand after the blockades were lifted. “We do not have enough gas at the moment, honestly. We are not storing for the winter period,” Jeremy Weir, CEO of energy trading company Trafigura, told a conference hosted by the Financial Times this week. “So there is a real concern that … if we have a cold winter, we could have ongoing outages in Europe.” Tsafos of CSIS said there was never much clarity on whether Nord Stream 2 gas could really ease the situation in the coming months. But the delay in certification adds to concerns that Russia will not go beyond its contractual obligations to supply gas to Europe at a difficult time, as some had hoped. “We are in a slightly more distrustful environment with what will come out of Russia this winter,” Tsafos said. Eurasia Group’s Henning Gloystein said the amount of gas coming to Europe from Russia this winter should not be affected, but acknowledged that the situation remains politically charged. “By suspending the Nord Stream 2 approval process, German regulators and possibly also its incoming new government signal that they are not ready to bow to Russian pressure to speed up approval for the pipeline,” he said. “It also signals [to] its allies in Poland, Brussels and Washington that Berlin is not deaf to their criticism of the pipeline. “ What’s next? Development further blurs the outlook for Europe in the near future. Experts, anti-poverty organizations and environmental activists have warned that millions of people across Europe could have the opportunity can not afford the heating of their homes this winter due to rising gas and electricity prices. Recent research led by Stefan Bouzarovski, a professor at the University of Manchester and head of the Engager energy poverty research network, found that up to 80 million households across Europe were already struggling to keep their homes warm. adequate before the pandemic. The current rise in prices could make things worse, although governments have taken steps to offset higher costs or set a limit on bill increases. Rystad Energy predicts that Nord Stream 2 delays could even affect the energy market beyond this winter, predicting that certification will now end around April as soon as possible. Eurasia Group also thinks that operations will not start until the second quarter of 2022. This would prolong the effort for liquefied natural gas, which is currently in extremely high demand. “Europe may be forced to continue to depend on an already tight liquefied natural gas market, which suggests an increased likelihood of a stable high price environment for most of the first half of the year. next if Europe appears with severely impoverished deposition “, said Rystad Energy.

