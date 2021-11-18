50th year: My uncle told me glorious stories of Sheikh Zayed – News

Slowly but surely, I saw Abu Dhabi and Dubai position themselves as cities of the world

By Sara Al Pachachi Published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:16 p.m.

It was September 2002 when I first trespassed in Dubai. Almost 20 years have passed and I am still fascinated by the Emirates and their group of achievements, progress and success stories.

I have said over and over again over the years, to myself and others, how fortunate I am to have witnessed and experienced so many of the historic moments of the UAE.

Slowly but surely, I saw Abu Dhabi and Dubai positioning themselves as cities of the world, welcoming almost 200 nationalities to predict and plan their future. The multinationality of the city attracted me, complimenting the way I grew up and was exposed to different cultures and nationalities.

As the third child of culture, I grew up in Vienna, London and Bahrain before graduating with a degree in journalism from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, in 2002.

I was ready to embrace professional life with only one place in mind – the UAE. I only experienced it as a child, during one or two summers.

I had fond memories of walking along the cornice – my favorite ones were when my cousins ​​and I produced rope shift rods and safety pins to catch fish. We took walks in the nearby park, where we spent hours rocking, laughing, without caring about the world.

With a comprehensive degree in communication under my belt, I enjoyed many roles in a variety of industries.

My experience includes positions in major multinational telecommunications companies, such as Siemens and Nokia.

Notably, my most recent role was as a member of the team of a start-up for the debut of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi in 2009. Organizing and hosting the first ever race in the Emirates was a proud moment for the country and nurtured me me passion for the exciting world of motorsports. This was just one of many historical milestones that I was honored to be a part of.

During my stay at F1 in Abu Dhabi, I had the opportunity to connect with my late uncle Adnan Al Pachachi, a well-known and respected Iraqi diplomat and politician.

For decades, he held many political ranks and was one of the closest advisers to the late Sheikh Zayed for many years. It was a moment of pride when I discovered his plea to invite the UAE to be part of the UN.

Raising the first flag of the UAE abroad was largely due to his diplomatic efforts and will be remembered forever in the history books. I often visited his home in the capital and admired the many photos and captured historical moments on his shelves and walls.

He would amaze me with stories and conversations between him, global figures and world leaders. His eyes would light up as soon as he mentioned the late Sheikh Zayed. His kindness, generosity, and humility are traits he fondly remembered as one of the nation’s Founding Fathers.

My current role at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority allows me to connect, enable and empower the cultural and creative sectors.

From artists and performers to cultural entities / business owners and content creators, our main goal is to make Dubai a major global cultural destination and creative city by 2025. As a creator yourself, it is exciting to be part of a team that forms policies that will make life easier for other creators to choose Dubai as a place where they can live, work, learn and play.

Another milestone I am very proud to be a part of is the launch of Dubai’s first golden cultural visa of its kind, acceptable to individuals working within or serving the cultural and creative industries in the Emirate.

Issuing 10-year gold visas for those who have made positive contributions to the cultural sector, encouraging them to make or keep Dubai as their home, is not only rewarding, but also very satisfying, given that each of has significantly contributed to the cultural and creative enrichment of these individuals. the structure of the city. This means that we will witness a further boom in the next 50 years.

The vision to make Dubai a safer, happier, and better city to live and work among immigrants is even stronger today, thanks to leadership, laws, and extraordinary government initiatives.

READ ALSO:

I can not help but feel proud when I remember the difficult, but even better, decision I made as a recent graduate to make Dubai my home, knowing no one but the person who hired me. It started my career and inspired me to start my own business, ‘we.raq’ – an initiative dedicated to promoting the culture and heritage of my country, Iraq, to ​​the Iraqi diaspora living in the UAE and beyond.

The constant desire to improve and enrich one’s understanding of the Emirates – their past, present and future – inspired me to share the history of my country.

After growing up in many cities around the world, in addition to my hometown, I felt a break with Iraq and felt the desire to pay homage and shed light on its history. I began to highlight its unique dialect and colorful culture through old stamps, photographs and typographies expressing common Iraqi phrases.

What once started as a passion project has quickly become an essential part of my life and a thriving business, thanks to the ‘going’ spirit of my hometown, Dubai.

This article is part of the series The UAE 50, which presents the stories and travels of people who call the UAE home. You can share your personal stories in the UAE via www.uaeyearof.ae