International Olympic Committee Announces New Framework for Transgender Athletes – Boston News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new framework for transgender athletes, saying no athlete should be excluded from the race on the assumption of an advantage because of their gender.

The new guideline follows a two-year consultation process with more than 250 athletes and stakeholders.

Published on Tuesday, the cadre is not legally binding and will place responsibility on individual sports federations to determine if an athlete was at a disproportionate advantage.

The 10-point document will take effect after Beijing 2022, but not every sport is expected to be prepared to find a solution for their athletes before Paris 2024.

What we are offering to all international federations is our expertise and dialogue, rather than rushing to conclusions, said Kaveh Mehrabi, director of the IOC Athletes Department.

This is a process we have to go through with each federation case by case and see what is required.

This new framework replaces the previous IOC guidelines, which were issued in 2015.

The previous policy allowed transgender athletes to compete provided their testosterone levels were below a certain limit for at least 12 months before their first race.

In the announcement, the IOC said the new framework will move away from this with IOC medical director Richard Budgett saying: You do not need to use testosterone (to decide who can compete) at all. But this is guidance, it is not an absolute rule.

There is a debate in the scientific community as to whether androgenic hormones like testosterone are useful indicators of athletic advantage.

The new guidelines also apply to athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), such as the 800-meter South African runner Caster Semenya, whose testosterone levels have been recorded as too high to compete as a woman in several races. .

The announcement comes after the 2020 Summer Games, which have been labeled as the most comprehensive games to date, as Outsports reported in July that there would be at least 180 LGBTQ + Olympics in Tokyo and at least four athletes who are out and about or not. binary.

Footballer Quinn became the first transgender and non-binary athlete to compete in the Games and the first to win a medal when the Canadian women’s team won the gold medal in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was the first transgender woman to compete in the Olympics, where she competed in the +87kg super heavyweight category for women, but failed to record a rise in her race.

The IOC also said that sex testing and invasive physical examinations used to verify the gender of athletes were disrespectful and potentially harmful.

We really want to make sure that athletes are not under pressure or forced to make a decision that is detrimental to their body, said Magali Martowicz, head of the IOC for human rights.

The framework states that athletes should be part of the decision-making process and states that these guidelines will be subject to periodic reviews to reflect any relevant ethical, human, legal, scientific and medical human rights developments in the field.

(Copyright (c) 2021 CNN. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.)

Join our newsletter for the latest news directly in your inbox