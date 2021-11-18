The Cuban foreign minister tells the AP that the failed protest attempt was the US failure

Cuba’s HAVANA (AP) chief diplomat said Wednesday that the young activists’ failed attempt to encourage anti-government protests this week was a failure in political communication by organizers, whom he again accused of being backed by US interests.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodrgguez spoke two days after no Cubans went to the demonstrations and hours after it was revealed that one of the main organizers, playwright Yunior Garca, had gone to Spain.

“What I called a failed operation, a political communication operation organized and funded by the United States government with millionaire funds and the use of inside agents was an absolute failure,” Rodrguez said in an interview with the Associated Press. .

Organizers on Monday complained that they had been prevented from leaving their homes by supporters of Cuba’s communist government or by threats from police that they would be arrested if they took to the streets.

The foreign minister argued that the activists were not representatives of the majority of Cubans and called on the US government to ease restrictions on visiting the island.

I wish they would allow Americans their freedom to travel and that they could come to Cuba and see reality firsthand and discover the deception they are often subjected to, in order to support an outdated policy , genocide that violates human and international rights. law and causes suffering among the Cuban people, he said.

Rodrgguez also questioned the attention paid to the call for protests, saying that Cuba seems to be the only country in the world where a protest that did not take place becomes international news.

Organizers had hoped to repeat the outbreak of anti-government sentiment in mid-July, when thousands took to the streets in cities across the island to protest goods shortages and power outages. Some even called for a change of government.

Garca and the Archipelago group, which is an online platform for young activists, sought to stage demonstrations to demand the release of prisoners, especially those arrested during the July riots, human rights and a national dialogue.

Rodriguez reiterated the Cuban governments’ claim that the United States was the real force behind the protest attempt. He said that of the thousands of participants and Twitter users involved in promoting the protests, less than 2% were actually in Cuba.

In a statement Tuesday, the Archipelago blamed government failure for the failure of the protests. He said there were more than 100 activists on strike, arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, acts of denial, violence, threats, coercion and hate speech.

After the group reported that it was unable to contact Garca, the playwright on Wednesday reported on his Facebook account that he had left Cuba and was in Spain with his wife, Dayana Prieto. Garca called the trip an odyssey and said the couple was in good health and with intact ideas.

The foreign minister said the Cuban government had no involvement in Garca’s departure.

I think he is exercising the right that every Cuban has to travel and move freely. There is no capacity for martyrs among those who organize this kind of farce and failed operations under the guidance and funding of the US government, Rodrgguez said.

He also complained about US economic sanctions and said US President Joe Biden has done nothing to change the harsh policies pursued by President Donald Trump against Cuba.

The daily reality of Cubans, of every Cuban family, continues to be difficult, living under the burden of blockade measures, especially President Trump measures during the pandemic, Rodrguez said.

He said Biden was pursuing the same policies with the same rigor and said the damage in Cuba from US economic constraints had been intensified by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration has consistently spoken out in support of Cuban activists and praised the anti-government protests. In July, the U.S. announced new sanctions against Cuba’s national revolutionary police and its two top officials as it seeks to increase pressure on the island government.