Amazon UK will ban the acceptance of visa credit cards – Top International News





US stocks are falling from near-all-time levels Shares in the US market shifted downwards with a consolidation pattern. Traders had a low view on the third day of the week after data showed that construction of new homes in the US slowed down abruptly. The data suggest that raw material prices along with labor shortages may affect many projects. Stoxx Europe up 0.19%

Dow Jones is down 0.39%

NASDAQ has fallen by 0.06% China can not remain isolated from the world, says the vice president Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan said on Wednesday that the country could not develop while being isolated from the world. He also said the world needs to work together to boost global economic growth and also Beijing will continue to be more open to foreign investment. The country will offer more market investment and growth opportunities to the world, he added. Ericsson wants half of its staff to work from home Ericsson, a Swedish multinational networking and telecommunications company, is redesigning its work culture at its 400 offices by shifting half of its workforce to distance work. Peter Laurin, Head of Managed Services at Ericsson said there will be no going back to the old working fashion. In the long run, we are aiming for a hybrid model, he added. Currently, 85% of the workforce at Ericsson globally is working from home and a 50-50 hybrid model will be implemented. China to set up special lending facility for cleaner coal use Chinese media reported Wednesday that it will set up a special re-lending facility for a total of $ 31.35 billion to support the clean use of coal in the country. The facility will focus on promoting clean and efficient coal processing as part of China’s long-term climate goal. The facility will also explore safe, efficient, green and smart coal mining, as well as the development and use of methane with coal bedding. Amazon UK will ban the acceptance of Visa credit cards E-commerce giant Amazon said Wednesday it will stop accepting Visa credit cards in the UK from next year due to high transaction fees. Amazon said such payment costs should decrease over time with technological advances, but instead they continue to rise. Metaverse stocks were buzzing in Korea with numerous ETF launches Metaverse stock fans are discovering that South Korea is an Asian market to bet on technology, with a host of products and stocks traded in exchange. Korea-centric meta-focused ETFs, many of them newly listed, have seen double-digit gains this month to overcome the 0.3% drop in Kospi standards. Except from national The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF listed in the US, most other concept-focused vehicles are expected in South Korea, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Biden and Xi discussed the release of oil from strategic reserves President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the merits of liberating oil from their strategic oil reserves to ensure stability in global energy markets. Monday’s virtual summit took no decision on the issue, and both sides presented their views on the issue, according to officials familiar with the discussions, asking not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

